DITO pours P50M for Clark airport 

DITO Telecommunity Corp., the country’s third major telecommunications company, is investing P50 million over the next two years to enhance internet connectivity at Clark International Airport.

The company partnered with Luzon International Premiere Airport Development (LIPAD) Corp. for the new free WiFi service. It will enable passengers to enjoy secure, seamless internet access before their flights.

“At DITO, we are driven by a vision of a brighter future for the Filipino people, powered by our 5G technology. We now serve millions of Filipinos. Adding to this mission is to ensure we also provide convenient and accessible internet access to tourism gateways in the country,” DITO president and CEO Eric Alberto said over the weekend.

Shared commitment

“This partnership with Clark International Airport symbolizes our shared commitment to innovation and excellence,” he added.

Likewise, DITO has also introduced work tables, charging stations, and SIM vending machines at key spots within the airport to support travelers.

The work tables include charging stations for device charging while working, and kiosks provide quick access for passengers needing a battery boost.

Meanwhile, the SIM vending machines allow travelers to easily purchase DITO SIM cards for reliable connectivity upon arrival.

As travel recovers post-pandemic, Clark International Airport continues to see a rise in passenger numbers, reaching 948,608 for the first half of this year.

DITO said it will support this growth by enhancing digital connectivity for both local and international travelers.