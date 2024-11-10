DANNY’S SONG: Moran uses futsal to lend a helping hand

Normally, one would venture into sports to achieve personal glory.

It wasn’t the case for Danny Moran.

The well-loved chief executive officer of Amici PH and Caramia revealed that he is using sports — football, in particular — to help the less fortunate gain a better life while playing the sport they love.

“After my playing days, of course, I was thinking of what I can do for football? And since, in a way, I feel I’ve been grateful or I’ve been very fortunate in business, I decided to give back to the sport, especially to those who are poor,” said Moran, who won three National Collegiate Athletic Association titles for De La Salle University in 1974, 1976 and 1977 and clinched the University Athletic Association of the Philippines crown for University of the Philippines in 1975.

He said more than those sterling accolades on the pitch, it was in his post-playing career where he made a massive impact when he established the Henry V. Moran Foundation that aims to help those who are in need.

In 2008, he started working with Tuloy Foundation Inc.,where he discovered his love for futsal, a fast-paced version that can be played in the streets, in 2015.

“Actually, I started with the Ambassador’s Cup. I saw that futsal is still good. It really suits the Philippines well,” said Moran, the second of seven siblings.

Right now, he is serving as team manager of the national women’s futsal team that puts him in charge of providing the needs of the players.

Although bankrolling the national squad is no easy feat, Moran is satisfied to see the team succeed in local and international competitions.

“Every time the Philippines wins, it’s a big factor for the pride of the Filipinos. But to me, I’m really more, I would say, grateful to God because of this blessing,” Moran said.

“Because in the end, all of these victories, all of these accomplishments and achievements are really just blessings. You work hard for it, and if you’re able to achieve something, then, you know, be grateful for the blessings you receive.”

As the Philippines hosts the inaugural ASEAN Women’s Futsal Championship at the Philsports Complex in Pasig City from 16 to 21 November, the national squad — branded as Pinay 5 — led by team captain Isabella Bandoja, will march to battle oozing with confidence.

Moran said he is also leaving it up to head coach Vic Hermans and the rest of the coaching staff to tell him their needs.

“Sometimes, it’s just food. Food, nutrition, things like that and then, if there’s an injury, they usually ask for ice packs,” said Moran, whose sons Philip and Paolo also help out in the family business.

“So, they just let me know so that I can provide it.”

Although the country’s national women’s football team — the Filipinas — are already being outfitted by Adidas, the Pinay 5 are still getting their own kits as well.

As the Philippines gears up for the ASEAN Women’s Futsal Championship, getting the ample gear for the ladies will be crucial in their bid to win the title.

Luckily with Skechers already supporting Tuloy Foundation Inc. along with the Moran Foundation, the 68-year-old businessman was able to strike a deal for the national women’s futsal team.

“Skechers and Moran Foundation have one thing in common: We both support Tuloy Foundation so that’s where we met. So, we both met and we agreed,” Moran said.

Moran expressed how important it is to have a competent team backing him and trusting that each member can fulfill their roles well in both sports and business.

“I think you just have to have confidence in one another. I mean, you trust that on their own also, you don’t need to be there all the time because you know that they will also do their best in time,” Moran said.

“So, I think it’s more of the confidence that you’ve been able to develop and they’re able to earn, you know, so that you can give them that flexibility. If they’re really committed, you don’t need to watch them. They will perform.”

Yes, while some are using sports for personal glory, there are still people like Moran who sees it as a vehicle to give back.

Moran said he doesn’t mind.

After all, he wouldn’t be where he is right now if not for the lessons and values he gained while playing the sport he truly loves — football.