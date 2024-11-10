Couple hammered, stabbed to death

A live-in couple was killed after being brutally attacked with a hammer and a knife inside their residence last Friday night in Sta. Ana, Manila.

P/Capt. Dennis Turla, Chief of the Manila Police District-Homicide Section, has not yet released the identities of the two victims as the investigation is ongoing and clearance from top MPD officials is still pending.

Information gathered from the incident indicates that the woman was killed by a hammer blow to the head, while her live-in partner was repeatedly stabbed and also struck with a hammer.

The male victim was found near the comfort room.