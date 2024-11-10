Coco Martin launches new business: Dishwashing liquid

Batang Quiapo star and director Coco Martin has dipped his fingers in business, his first time.
Despite his busy schedule of acting and directing the top-rating series on ABS-CBN, Martin has found time to venture into a business.
Today, Martin is officially launching his BIDA dishwashing liquid soap business via his Tiktok shop.
In an interview, Martin said he’s hands on his business.
“Ako ang naghanap, ganon, (I looked for it, that’s it),” he said.
A new beginning for him, Martin is optimistic that his business will flourish.
“Sabi ko, kapag ito tumayo, kapag ito nairaos ko. Kapag ito nai-launch ko nang tama, nang maayos na alam kong hindi ako mapapahiya sa tao, dito magsisimula ang lahat (As I said, when this stands, when it is done, when I launch it right, right and I will not be embarrassed by what I have — this will be the start everything),” he said.
Martin believes that opportunity is what is lacking among the people, which was why he thought of ways on how to help them.
“Nakikita ko kasi, ang kulang sa atin is opportunity, ang magkaroon ng trabaho (What I’m seeing is that we lack is the opportunity for work),” he mused.
Putting up a business is Martin’s way of helping more people as “hindi naman lahat mahihila ko sa trabaho ko ngayon, sa show ko (I will not be able to pull them into my work — into my show).”
“Naisip ko na bakit hindi ako mag-create ng product na alam kong kinakailangan ng mga tao na ginagamit sa bahay ng pamilyang Pilipino (I thought why not create a product, which I know people will need, which can be used in Filipino households),” he said.
The product will be officially launched today, 12 November at the Tiktok shop of BIDA.
Ai Ai delas Alas to shed light on separation with husband
Also today, comedienne Ai Ai delas Alas will mark her 60th birthday in a rather uncelebratory way as she sheds light on her rumored separation from her husband Gerald Sibayan who is a few years her junior.
Sibayan and Delas Alas met in a badminton game. Introduced by a common friend, they soon developed feelings for each other, which culminated in a December 2017 wedding.
Rumors have it that the reason for the separation was the comedienne’s inability to give her husband a child.
Boy Abunda, the comedienne’s manager, assured his Fast Talk televiewers last weekend that his ward will talk about the separation today in his show.
Why Melai Cantiveros fears interviewing JK Labajo
If there’s one celebrity that sent shivers down her spine while Melai Cantiveros was interviewing, it is her fellow Visayan JK Labajo.
This, she unabashedly disclosed during the launch of the second season of her online talk show Kuan On One.
“Ang pinakakinabahan ako sa lahat-lahat ng ininterbyu ko si JK Labajo (I was so nervous because among all those I interviewed it was JK Labajo),” Cantiveros declared.
She explained why it was so.
“May tanong kasi ako na hindi ko alam na maitatanong ko pala dahil na-enjoy namin ang interview sa Bisaya (I have a questions, which I didn’t known I would be able to ask because we enjoyed the Visayan interview),” she said.
She was so scared because she feared the singer might get physical while the banter was ongoing.
“Baka masuntok niya ako kasi sobrang private kaya ng question (I feared that he might punch me because the questions were very private),” she said without mentioning what the question was.
For the comedienne, her first episode, a one-on-one banter with Kim Chiu, was a standout.
“Nu’ng nag-Bisaya siya, no-holds barred siya. Wala siyang tinatago. Isang tanong, mabilis talaga ‘yung sagot. Hindi niya pinag-isipan. Talagang galing sa kaibuturan ng puso (When she spoke in Visayan language, it was a no-holds barred conversation. She didn’t think too much. The answers really came from her heart),” Cantiveros said.
Kuan On One season 2 will start airing tomorrow, 12 November, at ABS-CBN YouTube channel and iWant TFC.