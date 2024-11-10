Coco Martin launches new business: Dishwashing liquid

Batang Quiapo star and director Coco Martin has dipped his fingers in business, his first time.

Despite his busy schedule of acting and directing the top-rating series on ABS-CBN, Martin has found time to venture into a business.

Today, Martin is officially launching his BIDA dishwashing liquid soap business via his Tiktok shop.

In an interview, Martin said he’s hands on his business.

“Ako ang naghanap, ganon, (I looked for it, that’s it),” he said.

A new beginning for him, Martin is optimistic that his business will flourish.

“Sabi ko, kapag ito tumayo, kapag ito nairaos ko. Kapag ito nai-launch ko nang tama, nang maayos na alam kong hindi ako mapapahiya sa tao, dito magsisimula ang lahat (As I said, when this stands, when it is done, when I launch it right, right and I will not be embarrassed by what I have — this will be the start everything),” he said.