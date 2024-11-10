China declares Scarborough ‘territorial sea baselines’

In a move seen as a direct response to the recently enacted Philippines’ Maritime Zones Act, China on Sunday declared the territorial sea baseline of Scarborough Shoal, known locally as Bajo de Masinloc.

This move comes just days after the Philippines enacted the Philippine Maritime Zones Act, which defines the country’s maritime domain.

On Sunday, the Chinese government — citing the Law of the People’s Republic of China on the Territorial Sea and the Contiguous Zone — announced the baseline for Huangyan Dao, the Chinese name for Scarborough Shoal.

“On November 10, 2024, in accordance with the Law of the People’s Republic of China on the Territorial Sea and the Contiguous Zone, which was promulgated on February 25, 1992, the Government of the People’s Republic of China hereby declares the territorial sea baseline of Scarborough Shoal,” Chinese government said in a statement shared by its embassy in Manila.

The Philippine Maritime Zones Act aims to solidify the country’s maritime claims, including those in the West Philippine Sea while the Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act — also recently signed — designates specific sea lanes and air routes within the country’s archipelagic waters.

China’s declaration of its territorial sea baseline over Scarborough Shoal has been met with criticism from the Philippines, but Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning defended the move, asserting that it is in accordance with international law and common practices.

“Huangyan Dao has always been China’s territory. In accordance with international law, such as the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and the Law of the People’s Republic of China on the Territorial Sea and the Contiguous Zone, the Chinese government delimited and announced the baselines of the territorial sea adjacent to Huangyan Dao,” Mao said.