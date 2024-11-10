Children’s choir from Bohol sings to exaltation

She expressed her gratitude to National Music Competitions for Young Artists or NAMCYA for giving LCC the opportunity to practice more and get better and have enough courage to perform on the world stage. She further explained that the Loboc children come from simple families in their community, adding that no one had thought that one day they would be traveling across the country and the world to sing to people of different races and backgrounds.

Founded in 1980, the LCC began as a modest school choir composed of children aged nine to 13 from Loboc Central Elementary School. Over the decades, it blossomed into one of the Philippines’ most celebrated young choral ensembles.

Armed with their exceptional talents and dedication, the choir has received various accolades and achievements, including grand prizes at NAMCYA in 1993, 1995 and 2001. Their exceptional performances, rooted in the cultural heritage of Bohol, have graced both national and international stages.

In 1996, the LCC embarked on a significant United States tour, titled On Angels’ Wings: From Bohol to the World, bringing their harmonies to major cities across the United States. They have collaborated with distinguished musical groups, including the World Youth Orchestra and the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Symphony Orchestra.

Their international acclaim was further highlighted when they represented the Philippines at the International Children’s Culture and Arts Festival in Tianjin, China, performing in Beijing and Hong Kong. Their contributions extend locally as well, with performances for dignitaries and tourists, and participation in community activities.

A particularly memorable milestone was their acclaimed back-to-back concert with the University of the Philippines Singing Ambassadors, who won the Gran Premio Citta di Arezzo at the 49th Concorso Polifonico Internazionale Guido d’Arezzo in Arezzo, Italy, in 2001.

The LCC’s outreach extends beyond traditional venues. They perform in prisons, hospitals, orphanages, and homes for the aged, spreading messages of hope and joy through their music. Their involvement in school, town and provincial events underscores their commitment to cultural enrichment.

The choir’s success is deeply attributed to Taldo, whose vision and dedication have been instrumental in their achievements.

Taldo reflected on the choir’s journey: “When we received the communication from CCP informing us about the award, we were very surprised and a little bit shocked. It was a pleasant surprise for all of us. We never expected it to happen to us, to be given this very prestigious award.”

Taldo recalled their triumphs, including their 2003 performance at the Europe and Its Songs Folksong Choir Festival in Barcelona, Spain, where they won a gold medal and the grand prize.

“It was our first time in an international competition, so we were so happy to get these awards. We had the opportunity to sing before Pope John Paul II, who is now a saint,” Taldo said.

Watching her students grow and become well-rounded performers has been the highlight of her time with the children’s choir. She has seen former LCC members who have pursued successful musical careers and made their marks.

“We inspire each other,” she affirmed, emphasizing the mutual encouragement within the group.

Damaris Taldo is now a choir director in Italy, while Samuel Varquez has become a lead guitarist. Liz Cal shares Taldo’s passion for teaching and vocal coaching. These former members and others underscore the impact of the Loboc Children’s Choir on young children dreaming of a better world, on the audience whose hearts they have touched, and on the communities that embrace them.

For Taldo, as long as there are young voices eager to sing, the Loboc Children’s Choir will continue its musical journey. She identified promising talents who could contribute to the choir’s future success, including Lea Claudia Cal from the Asian Institute for Liturgy and Music, Noel Kerr Caneda from the UST Conservatory of Music, George Warloo Calipusan from Saint Scholastica’s College, and Filianne Villaflor, a member of the Philippine Madrigal Singers.

The Loboc Children’s Choir’s Gawad CCP Para sa Sining win is a testament to the choir’s remarkable achievements and its vital role in preserving and promoting Philippine culture.