Chavit shows heart of gold

Senatorial aspirant Luis “Chavit” Singson displayed his golden heart anew when he handed P500,000 to Karl Eldrew Yulo as reward for winning four gold medals in the 3rd JRC Artistic Gymnastics Stars Championships in Thailand last week.

Singson said Yulo deserves the incentive for showing hard work and determination to become the country’s next gymnastics sensation after his older brother, Carlos, clinched two gold medals in the Paris Olympics last August.

The 16-year-old Yulo bagged gold medals in junior individual all-around event, floor exercise, still rings, and vault on top of the silver medals in parallel bars and team all-around event to emerge as one of the most successful athletes in the prestigious tournament.

Joining Yulo during the simple turnover were his mother Angelica, father Andrew and sister Elaiza as well as Singson’s daughter in Ako Ilocano Ako party list Rep. Richelle Singson-Michael.

Singson has been a vocal supporter of Philippine sports.

He is managing the professional career of boxer Charly Suarez without asking anything in return while serving as chairman emeritus of the Philippine National Shooting Association.He is also frequently seen visiting the Philippine Basketball Association to get a good feel of the action.

The Yulo family is also close to his heart.

Two weeks ago, the well-loved and well-respected former Ilocos Sur governor gave them P1 million as an early Christmas present while wishing that they mend fences with Carlos.

“Love and respect are essential values of a Filipino family,” said Singson, who is known for being a loving father despite his strong political will and determination to improve the lives of the Filipinos.

“I am offering myself to be the catalyst of love and forgiveness within the Yulo family. My only wish is for them to finally settle their differences and be united as we celebrate the Christmas season.”