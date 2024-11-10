CCC, CSOs set stance for UN conference

The Climate Change Commission (CCC) met with civil society organizations (CSOs) in a consultation dialogue to strengthen the Philippines’ stance ahead of the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

This collaboration strengthens the country’s strategy for global climate negotiations and aligns efforts to build climate resilience at the national level.

The consultation focused on key climate workstreams, including Mitigation, Adaptation, Global Stocktake, Climate Finance and Just Transition. These areas are central to the Philippines’ participation in COP29 on 11 to 22 November 2024, in Baku, Azerbaijan.

CSOs such as Aksyon Klima, Oxfam, Reboot PH, Non-Timber Forest Products — Exchange Program, Center for Energy, Ecology and Development, Asian Research Institute for Environmental Law, Ecowaste, Miriam College ESI, and Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities, played a pivotal role in shaping positions for the Philippine Delegation to COP29.

Additionally, other key partners such as Save the Children Philippines, Manila Observatory, Center for Renewable Energy and Sustainable Technology, Parabukas, Ibon International and Move as One also joined the dialogue.

Secretary Robert E.A. Borje, CCC vice chairperson and executive director, emphasized the importance of inclusivity in these efforts.

“Our goal is to ensure that every voice — especially from the most vulnerable communities — is represented and heard,” he stated.

To further discuss the Philippines’ participation in COP29, key developments in national climate action as well as the observance of the 17th Annual Global Warming and Climate Change Consciousness Week on 19 to 25 November 2024, the CCC held a separate media interface. This event covered key topics such as the localization of the National Adaptation Plan and the need for a unified approach to build climate resilience.

The UN Women, a development partner of the CCC for the Climate Consciousness Week, underscored the importance of integrating gender perspectives in climate policies.

“It’s essential to integrate gender into climate initiatives to raise widespread understanding and drive inclusive action,” Jonas Gregory Perez, UN Women National Program Officer, said.

Perez also pointed out the disproportionate impact of climate change on women and children.

“Four out of five people displaced by the impacts of climate change are women and girls. And during extreme weather disasters, they are 14 times more likely to die than men, mostly due to limited access to information, limited resources, decision-making and mobility.”

The CCC, along with development partners, CSOs and media partners, aims to harness collective expertise to ensure robust climate action. At COP29, the Philippines remains committed to advance climate resilience and represent its most vulnerable communities.