Caloocan curfew violators spark riot

A minor scuffle broke out between local officials and a group of teenagers during a curfew enforcement operation in Barangay 12 last Saturday.

Reports said that the incident occurred in Kapak Alley, Block 35, when barangay officials confronted the group of teenagers who were loitering outdoors past curfew hours.

A small riot ensued, resulting in injuries to a barangay councilor and a tanod. Two individuals, identified as alias Taz and his older sister alias Tasmania, were arrested and brought to the Sangandaan Substation 4.

According to Barangay 12 Administrator Norberto Mendoza, the siblings assaulted the barangay officials.

“The teenagers that were involved, they were the ones involved in a riot last 2023,” Mendoza said, adding that preventing such incidents is a priority for the barangay.

The injured officials sustained injuries to their legs and feet after being struck by shattered glass.

Despite the incident, the two parties eventually reached a settlement with the help of their parents. The barangay officials decided to give the siblings a second chance.

Barangay 12 enforces a curfew from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. daily, aiming to reduce juvenile delinquency and crime rates in the area.