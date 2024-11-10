Bulacan families awarded land titles

The Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC) awarded over 200 titles and certificates to its member-beneficiaries last week at the San Jose del Monte City Convention Center.

SHFC president and CEO Federico Laxa, along with Senator Imee Marcos and San Jose del Monte Representative Florida Robes, led the ceremony as a total of 68 member-beneficiaries of the corporation’s Community Mortgage Program received their Transfer Certificates of Title, signifying the completion of their housing loan obligations.

The new title holders are from various homeowner associations in San Jose del Monte City as Laxa stressed the significance of the land titles, calling them a valuable legacy for future generations.

“Our government’s housing program does not end here,” Laxa said, reaffirming SHFC’s commitment to expanding access to affordable housing through the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program (4PH).

Additionally, 148 Certificates of Award were presented to members of Alpas Phase 1 HOA, a housing initiative under SHFC’s High Density Housing Program.

“I am grateful to SHFC and Laxa because, after several years, we finally have something to hold onto,” said Teresita Gonzaga of Rosario Ville HoA, speaking on behalf of mawny beneficiaries.

Meantime, the lady senator expressed her support for expanding housing programs, while Rep. Robes highlighted the government’s commitment to providing meaningful service to citizens.

Under the guidance of Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar, SHFC is currently overseeing 12 4PH projects, including significant developments in various regions.

These projects are part of the 111 shovel-ready initiatives aimed at providing over 505,000 housing units by 2028.