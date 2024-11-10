Bong Go supports POGO ban, emphasizes national security, public safety

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has commended the issuance of Executive Order (EO) 74 by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., which formalizes a total ban on Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) in the country.

This directive, issued on 5 November, mandates the closure of all POGO-related activities by December 31, 2024, following concerns over rising criminal activity and threats to national security linked to the industry.

Go has consistently supported a strict approach to the POGO issue, citing the negative impact on the safety and well-being of Filipinos.

“At ako po'y mismo noon pa, against po ako sa POGO. Pag apektado na po ang peace and order, for the record, ayaw ko talaga ng POGO. Lalung-lalo na po kapag naghahasik na po sila ng lagim… Kapag compromised na po ang peace and order, ako mismo ayaw ko po, I'm against sa POGO. Matagal ko na pong sinasabi yan,” he said.

Go recently signed the committee report of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means banning and declaring illegal offshore gaming operations in the Philippines.

“Kapag sinabing total ban, dapat walang maiiwan. Huwag tayong magpabaya, lalo na kung kaligtasan at kapakanan ng mamamayan ang nakataya,” Go stressed, adding that peace and order must remain a top priority for the government.