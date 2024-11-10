Bless the children

Fresh air fills the vehicle as you lower the car window, but your intent is far from generous. Instead of reaching into your pockets to offer alms to the children begging or selling sampaguitas clustered on the street corner, your voice rises in anger.

You see young faces, marked by hardship and desperation, as mere participants in a larger, sinister scheme. Driven by frustration and conviction, you roll up the windows, shutting the world out from them.

Understanding the struggles faced by these children is difficult, if not impossible. Their families, guardians, or handlers often force them to work under the relentless sun, desperately trying to survive daily.

The harsh sun beats down on them as they navigate through traffic, their frail bodies struggling in conditions that steal their childhood, leaving them vulnerable and drained.

At home, children hear inappropriate language and face physical abuse from dissatisfied parents, who undermine their self-worth at such a young age.

In school, children face bullying not only from classmates but also from frustrated teachers.

Violence against children is a grave violation of human rights. It is a global crisis that takes many forms — physical, emotional, and sexual abuse, neglect and exploitation. Lifelong physical and psychological consequences are the impacts of such violence, hindering their development.

The problem is deeply embedded in social, cultural, and economic structures. In many communities, harmful practices are normalized, where violence is seen as a legitimate form of discipline or control.

Traditional gender norms frequently establish a hierarchy that places children in a subordinate role to adults, effectively silencing their voices and undermining their rights.

Last Friday, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) led a Philippine delegation to the first Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children in Bogota, Columbia. The delegation pledged to adopt a whole-of-nation approach to ending the menace.

The delegation assured that the government is committed to establishing a more effective child protection systems strategy within its legal and policy frameworks, paying particular attention to government coordination structures. By 2030, it will institutionalize multidisciplinary teams nationwide in all cities, municipalities, and public hospitals.

According to the DSWD, a multidisciplinary team will consist of doctors, police officers, social workers, lawyers, and other professionals who will respond to and manage all cases of violence against children using a trauma-informed approach.

I have high hopes whenever the DSWD leads an initiative. Regardless of the administration, it is viewed as a non-political government department staffed by dedicated and competent people.

Preventing violence against children is crucial. Homes and schools play a vital role in providing safe spaces where children can learn about their rights and how to protect themselves.

Comprehensive education and awareness campaigns should be implemented to combat destructive beliefs.

Training parents, educators, and school staff to recognize the signs of abuse is essential so they can respond appropriately in creating an environment where children feel safe and supported.

Bringing social-emotional learning and conflict resolution programs to life empowers children to recognize and navigate their emotions effectively. These skills help them understand their feelings and prepare them to handle challenges confidently and compassionately.

Support services are critical for the rehabilitation and empowerment of children who have experienced violence. Services such as access to mental health support, counseling, and safe spaces for healing can help them heal the pain and allow them to disclose abuse without fear of retaliation or stigma.

A solid collaboration between child protection services, law enforcement, and community organizations can ensure a coordinated response to violence against children. Training law enforcement and judicial personnel to handle cases involving children sensitively restore trust in the justice system.

The challenge of eradicating violence against children demands a collaborative effort from all sectors of society. Together, let us work to create a safer world for all children.

(You may send comments and reactions to feedback032020@gmail.com or text 0931-1057135).