Benguet road mishap claims 1

BAGUIO CITY — The driver of a fuel tanker died instantly after the vehicle lost its brakes and fell on its side in Puguis, La Trinidad, Benguet on Saturday evening.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the identity of the driver, while the truck’s helper was rushed to the hospital for immediate treatment.

According to La Trinidad Mayor Romeo Salda, the tanker was descending Longlong Road toward the Pico-Puguis area around 11:30 p.m. when the vehicle experienced a brake malfunction.

Reports also said that the driver lost control, causing the tanker to fall on its side and slide down the road until it struck an establishment at the intersection of Puguis Main Road.

After more than 30 minutes, the truck exploded and the fire spread along the fuel-covered stretch of the road. Several residential and commercial structures and vehicles caught fire after the explosion, shortly after midnight on 10 November 2024.