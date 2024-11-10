‘Bears of Joy’ bring smiles, warmth

SM Cares is back this holiday season with its beloved “Bears of Joy” campaign, spreading extra cheer to children in need.

The plush, oval-shaped bears — taking inspiration from the popular Squishmallow trend, making them irresistibly soft and cuddly — have more than to give than companionship.

Shoppers who buy a pair of the stuffed toy keep one bear and donate the other to a child through SM’s partner charities.

For Cristina, a mother of three young children from Rizal, this campaign has added extra warmth by spotlighting the joy of giving back.

“We’ve always encouraged our kids to share their old toys,” she said. “They’re pretty used to the idea by now.”

She also mentioned that her kids were immediately drawn to the Squishmallows.

“They’re really into anything soft and cuddly that they can hug at night,” she explained. “When they realized that another kid would get the same bear they have, it felt extra special for them. They loved the idea of sharing a little piece of their happiness.”

Until the holiday season ends, Bears of Joy booths are set up in SM malls across the country, giving shoppers a chance to join in this heartwarming tradition. Stop by to meet this year’s bear designs and help spread a little extra joy — one bear at a time.