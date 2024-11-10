Australia’s Jessica Lane is Miss Earth 2024

Australia’s Jessica Lane was crowned Miss Earth 2024 after besting 75 other delegates during the coronation night held at Okada Manila, Parañaque, on Saturday, 9 November.
November. Lane, the first Miss Earth titleholder from Australia, succeeds Drita Ziri, Albania’s first Miss Earth queen.
The 21-year-old Queensland model and environmentalist’s victory made Australia the first from the oceanic region to win all the Big Four international beauty pageants (Miss Universe, Miss World, Miss International and Miss Earth) and the sixth overall.
Australia joins Brazil, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and the USA as the elite countries that have won all Big Four pageants. Australia’s winners include Miss Universe 1972 Kerry Anne Wells, Miss Universe 2004 Jennifer Hawkins, Miss World 1968 Penelope Plummer, Miss World 1972 Belinda Green, Miss International 1962 Tania Verstak, Miss International 1981 Jenny Derek and Miss International 1992 Kirsten Davidson.
Before Lane’s Miss Earth historic win, Australia’s highest placements in the history of the pageant were the three Miss Earth-Air titles by Dayanna Grageda in 2015, Nina Robertson in 2017 and Sheridan Mortlock in 2022.
Lane’s elemental court are Iceland’s Hrafnhildur Haraldsdóttir (Miss Earth Air), USA’s Bea Millan-Windorski (Miss Earth Water), and Peru’s Niva Antezana (Miss Earth Fire).
Named as Miss Earth 2024 runners-up are Cape Verde’s Jasmine Jorgensen, Dominican Republic’s Tamara Aznar, Puerto Rico’s Bianca Caraballo, and Russia’s Ekaterina Romanova.
Philippines’ Irha Mel Alfeche ended her journey to the crown in the top 12.
The rest of the delegates who advanced to the top 20 are Mauritius’ Shreeya Bokhoree, Namibia’s Albertina Haimbala, Nigeria’s Shuntell Ezomo, Cuba’s Stephany Díaz, Korea’s Ryu Seo-byn, Netherlands’ Faylinn Pattileamonia, New Zealand’s Angela Rowson, Poland’s Julia Zawistowska, Thailand’s Rachadawan Fowler, United Arab Emirates’ Noura Al Jasmi and Wales’ Grace Gavigan.
This edition marks the debut of Algeria’s Sadjia Herbane and the United Arab Emirates.
In the question-and-answer portion, host Robi Domingo asked the remaining four finalists the question, “How can you promote old traditions in a world obsessed with modern technology?”
“I am currently studying journalism, creative writing and publishing to use modern technology to share environmental sustainability and promote passion. In Australia, our heritage relates to dreamtime stories, and they use storytelling to promote environmental sustainability and teach kids how to care for the land. I believe that we can use modern technology, such as journalism and social media, news and broadcast, to share and inspire one another to make sustainable choices in our daily actions,” Lane responded.
The 24th Miss Earth theme is “Heritage” which aims to promote the eco-tourism destinations of the host country and the heritage of its contestants.