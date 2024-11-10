Australia’s Jessica Lane is Miss Earth 2024

Australia’s Jessica Lane was crowned Miss Earth 2024 after besting 75 other delegates during the coronation night held at Okada Manila, Parañaque, on Saturday, 9 November.

November. Lane, the first Miss Earth titleholder from Australia, succeeds Drita Ziri, Albania’s first Miss Earth queen.

The 21-year-old Queensland model and environmentalist’s victory made Australia the first from the oceanic region to win all the Big Four international beauty pageants (Miss Universe, Miss World, Miss International and Miss Earth) and the sixth overall.

Australia joins Brazil, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and the USA as the elite countries that have won all Big Four pageants. Australia’s winners include Miss Universe 1972 Kerry Anne Wells, Miss Universe 2004 Jennifer Hawkins, Miss World 1968 Penelope Plummer, Miss World 1972 Belinda Green, Miss International 1962 Tania Verstak, Miss International 1981 Jenny Derek and Miss International 1992 Kirsten Davidson.