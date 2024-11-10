American ‘Dear Santa’ vs Filipino ‘Dear Satan’: What’s the difference?

Once upon a time, two kids wrote a letter to Santa Claus with their Christmas wishes, only to accidentally deliver it to the diabolical Satan after misspelling Santa’s name.

This mix-up forms the central plot of two Christmas films aimed at teaching children the difference between good and evil: Jack Black’s American comedy Dear Santa and Paolo Contis’ Filipino family film, originally titled Dear Satan.

A notable difference between the two is that one is set to premiere on 25 November, while the other will not be released in theaters.

American actor Jack Black’s Dear Santa follows the story of a young boy, Liam, who sends his Christmas wish list to Santa, but a single spelling mistake invites a mischievous Jack Black to show up and wreak havoc on the holiday season.

With the same premise, the Filipino film Dear Satan (later renamed Dear Santa) tells the story of Chichi, a kid who also mistakenly wrote a letter to Satan by a crucial typo, summoning the devilish Satan (played by Contis) tries to corrupt Chichi’s innocent mind by influencing her to give in to temptations.