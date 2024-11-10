‘Alagang Nanay’ program provides free med care

LUBAO, Pampanga — At least 1,078 residents of Pampanga’s second district received free medical care recently through Vice Governor Lilia Pineda’s “Alagang Nanay Preventive Health Care Program.”

This, as the vice governor led the medical mission at the Lubao Gym, representing Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda while Nanay Community Workers assisted in the event.

Each patient received a free checkup, reading glasses, maintenance medications, food packs and transportation allowance from the provincial government.

“The health of our people is our top priority,” Pineda said. “Healthy and strong individuals contribute more to their communities.”

She also stressed the program’s role in fulfilling the provincial government’s commitment to accessible and affordable healthcare for all residents.

The Alagang Nanay program is part of Pampanga’s broader efforts to improve its healthcare system and ensure quality services for all residents, regardless of their financial situation or location.

It has particularly benefited vulnerable populations, including cancer patients, persons with disabilities and senior citizens.

Thousands across Pampanga have already received assistance through this initiative.