5 most wanted nabbed by QCPD

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) acting director P/Col. Melecio Buslig Jr. on Sunday disclosed that police operatives collared five Most Wanted Persons, including one District Level Most Wanted Person of the District Anti-Carnapping Unit (DACU).

In a statement, Buslig said the suspects were apprehended based on warrants of arrest issued against them.

According to a report from DACU chief P/Lt.Col. Hector Ortencio, the suspect is identified as Nestor Bado, a resident of Barangay San Dionisio, Parañaque City and listed as No. 7 District Level most wanted.

Police said that the suspect was nabbed around 11 a.m. on 7 November along the stretch of Mayaman Street, Quezon City Hall in Barangay Central. He has a warrant of arrest for violation of Republic Act 10883 or the New Anti-Carnapping Law of 2016 issued by Quezon City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 81.

Meantime, a joint operation of the La Loma Police Station (PS 1) led by P/Lt. Col. Ferdinand Casiano with Virac MPS, Catanduanes CIDG PFU, Catanduanes EOD/K9, netted the No. 10 Station Level most wanted identified as Renelyn Cajuday at around 8 p.m. last 8 November.

The suspect is facing 18 counts of violation of BP 22 or the Bouncing Checks Law issued by Quezon City Metropolitan Trial Court (MeTC) Branch 140.

Operatives from the Masambong Police Station (PS 2) on the other hand, served the warrant of arrest of Carolyn Aquinde, a No. 4 Station Level most wanted. She was nabbed at around 11:25 a.m. last 8 November at the Tarlac City Jail, Female Dormitory for a Syndicated Estafa case issued by QCRTC Branch 80.

In other operations, P/Lt. Col. Richard Mepania, station commander of Fairview Police Station (PS 5), identified their suspect as Jaywin Babor, who was apprehended at the BJMP-NCR Manila City Jail-ANNEX, in Camp Bagong Diwa, Bicutan, Taguig City. Babor was listed as No. 10 Station Level most wanted over an Attempted Murder case issued by Branch 10, 5th Judicial Region, RTC, Legazpi City.

Last Friday, operatives from the QCPD also arrested Jobert Taller at around 6:50 p.m. inside the jail’s male dormitory.

Taller is the No. 7 Station Level most wanted of the Project 4 Police Station. He has a warrant of arrest for violation of Republic Act 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Child Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

Buslig said the QCPD will notify the courts of origin of the warrants for all the arrested suspects.

“We will continue to enforce the law and hold accountable those who deserve it. We will not stop until the guilty are arrested and justice is served to the victims,” Buslig said.