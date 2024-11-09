Yuletide campaign launched protecting online customers vs scams

Gogolook, the tech leader behind the global anti-scam application Whoscall, has launched the #DapatAllMagHoHoWhoscall campaign to raise awareness about online safety among Filipinos this holiday season.

According to Gogolook Philippines country head, Mel Migriño, the campaign aims to ensure that Filipinos can celebrate the holidays without fear of online scams.

"Our goal this holiday season is to ensure that every Filipino can enjoy the festivities without the concern of online threats. With more people shopping and connecting digitally, it's crucial to strengthen online security,” Migriño said.

The Whoscall app provides essential features like Web Checker, which scans suspicious links, and Caller and Message Identifiers to identify potential scam calls and messages.

“Through our Christmas campaign, we're committed to providing tools and resources that empower Filipinos to protect themselves and their loved ones online,” she emphasized, highlighting that the app is free for all users.

Gogolook was recently recognized by the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordination Center (CICC) for its contributions to Philippine cybersecurity. The acknowledgment highlights the company’s active role in combating online scams through campaigns, data-sharing, and educational initiatives.

Migriño also encouraged the public to utilize Whoscall's reporting system, which adds flagged numbers to Gogolook’s international database after a stringent review.

"We encourage everyone to make use of the app's reporting system, as each submission directly feeds into Gogolook’s international database. This collective effort helps all users identify suspicious numbers more effectively, making the online space safer for everyone," Migriño stressed.