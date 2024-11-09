Yankees keep Boone as manager

NEW YORK (AFP) — Aaron Boone will return as manager of the New York Yankees in 2025 for his eighth season after guiding the team to the World Series, the Yankees announced on Friday.

The Major League Baseball club said they have picked up the contract option to have the 51-year-old manager return after directing the Yankees’ first World Series trip since 2009.

The Yankees led the American League with 94 triumphs and reached the team’s record 41st World Series, only to lose the best-of-seven final to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“I’m grateful for the trust placed in me to lead this team. It’s a responsibility — and an opportunity — that I will never take lightly,” Boone said in a statement.

Boone has compiled a 603-429 record in seven seasons as Yankees manager and led the team into the playoffs in six of those campaigns.

“There’s a collective commitment to excellence within this organization that is embedded in all that we do,” Boone said.

“I’m already looking forward to reporting for spring training in Tampa and working tirelessly to return the Yankees to the postseason to compete for a world championship.”