‘Wonder Boy’ makes Mexico ring return

Heavy-handed super-bantamweight Jammes Carl Martin, who is being groomed to fight for a world title in 2025, is making his second appearance on Mexican soil next month.

This was revealed by the Ifugao southpaw’s American representative Sean Gibbons, who has boomed Martin for a 6 December outing.

Martin, 25, is poised to assume the No. 1 spot in the World Boxing Organization (WBO) assuming the top rated Australian Sam Goodman loses to undisputed champion Naoya Inoue on 24 December in Tokyo.

Ranked No. 2 by the WBO, Martin will be one of to fighters the boxing body will likely tap to contest the crown once Inoue finally pushes through with his planned invasion of the featherweight class towards the end of next year.

Nicknamed “Wonder Boy”, Martin packs an immaculate 24-0-0 win-loss-draw card with 19 knockouts.

Having exclusively fought in the Philippines, Martin had his baptism of fire last September in Culiacan in Sinaloa state, knocking out Anthony Salas in just two rounds.

Gibbons has high hopes in Martin, whose all-action style is similar to that of eight-division legend Manny Pacquiao.

Martin, born and bred in the town of Lagawe, relocated to Las Vegas about six months ago thanks to Gibbons.

In his last fight on Philippine shores, Martin scored a savage sixth-round stoppage of Chaiwat Buakrathok of Thailand a week before Christmas Day 2023 at the Elorde Sports Center.