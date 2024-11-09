Women take centerstage at Grammys 2025 nominations

The 67th Grammy Awards nominations are out, with rising female pop-stars have claimed top spots in multiple categories.
The Beatles emerged as the only rock band nominated for Record of the Year with “Now And Then” while Kendrick Lamar is the sole male artist in the category with “Not Like Us.” Woman artists filled the rest of the nominations, including “Texas Hold ‘em” by Beyoncé, “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter, “360” by Charli xcx, “Birds Of A Feather” by Billie Eilish, “Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan, and “Fortnight” by Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone.
In the Album of the Year race, André 3000’s New Blue Sun and Jacob Collier’s Djesse Vol. 4 represent the only male-led albums in the field. The rest of the nominees were dominated by women acts, including Cowboy Carter by Beyoncé, Short n’ Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter, BRAT by Charli xcx, Hit Me Hard and Soft by Billie Eilish, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess by Chappell Roan, and The Tortured Poets Department by Taylor Swift.
Battling for the Song of the Year category are “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey, “Birds Of A Feather” by Billie Eilish, “Die With a Smile” by Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Fortnight” by Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone, “Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan, “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar, “Please Please Please” by Sabrina Carpenter, and “Texas Hold ‘em” by Beyoncé.
The Best Pop Solo Performance category also features a competitive lineup among female artists: “Bodyguard” by Beyoncé, “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter, “Apple” by Charli xcx, “Birds Of A Feather” by Billie Eilish, and “Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan.
Artists are also battling for nominations for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category: “us.” Gracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift, “Levii’s Jeans” by Beyoncé featuring Post Malone, “Guess” by Charli xcx & Billie Eilish, “The Boy is Mine” by Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica, and “Die With a Smile” by Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars.
Beyoncé leads with 11 nominations, followed close behind by Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Kendrick Lamar, and Charli XCX with seven nods each. Taylor Swift bagged six nominations, becoming the first woman nominated for Album of the Year seven times, and Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan kept it close, each with six nominations.
The 67th Grammy Awards will occur on Sunday, 2 February 2025, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Below are the remaining nominees in other categories:
•Benson Boone
•Sabrina Carpenter
•Doechii
•Khruangbin
•RAYE
•Chappell Roan
•Shaboozey
•Teddy Swims
•Alissia
•Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
•Ian Fitchuk
•Mustard
•Daniel Nigro
•Jessi Alexander
•Amy Allen
•Edgar Barrera
•Jessie Jo Dillon
•RAYE
•Short n’ Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter
•Hit Me Hard and Soft by Billie Eilish
•eternal sunshine by Ariana Grande
•The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess by Chappell Roan
•The Tortured Poets Department by Taylor Swift
•“Make You Mine,” Madison Beer
•“Von Dutch,” Charli xcx
•“L’amour De Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit],” Billie Eilish
•“yes, and?,” Ariana Grande
•“Got Me Started,” Troye Sivan
Visit the official Grammy website at grammys.com for more details.