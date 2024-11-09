Women take centerstage at Grammys 2025 nominations

The 67th Grammy Awards nominations are out, with rising female pop-stars have claimed top spots in multiple categories.

The Beatles emerged as the only rock band nominated for Record of the Year with “Now And Then” while Kendrick Lamar is the sole male artist in the category with “Not Like Us.” Woman artists filled the rest of the nominations, including “Texas Hold ‘em” by Beyoncé, “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter, “360” by Charli xcx, “Birds Of A Feather” by Billie Eilish, “Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan, and “Fortnight” by Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone.

In the Album of the Year race, André 3000’s New Blue Sun and Jacob Collier’s Djesse Vol. 4 represent the only male-led albums in the field. The rest of the nominees were dominated by women acts, including Cowboy Carter by Beyoncé, Short n’ Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter, BRAT by Charli xcx, Hit Me Hard and Soft by Billie Eilish, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess by Chappell Roan, and The Tortured Poets Department by Taylor Swift.