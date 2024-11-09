U.S. and Phl coast guards, protecting sea's of the SEA

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) co-hosted a Technical Expert Workshop from 5 to 7 November, aimed at improving regional maritime law enforcement cooperation. The event brought together 30 delegates from the coast guards and fisheries enforcement agencies of the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam to address shared challenges, with a focus on countering illegal, unregulated, and unreported (IUU) fishing.

The workshop featured technical exchanges and scenario-based exercises to enhance policies, information-sharing, and operational coordination. At the conclusion, delegates will present recommendations at the 2025 Commanders' Forum, which will shape future maritime security efforts in the region.

“The SEAMLEI Commanders’ Forum and Technical Expert Workshop are key to enhancing maritime cooperation among Southeast Asian partners,” said U.S. Embassy INL Deputy Director Luke Bruns. The initiative is funded by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL).

At the conclusion of the workshop, participants were tasked with presenting their observations and recommendations at the 2025 Commanders’ Forum, where senior leaders will review and consider the findings for future policy development.

Captain Noriel Ramos, Deputy Director of the PCG’s Strategic Studies and International Affairs Center, emphasized the importance of the workshop as an effective platform for maritime law enforcement collaboration. "This workshop allows like-minded regional partners to gather, discuss, and collaborate on efforts that promote regional stability and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific," Ramos said. He also expressed the PCG’s commitment to hosting the next Commanders' Forum in 2025.

The U.S. and Philippine partnership, along with the participation of other Southeast Asian nations, underscores the shared commitment to addressing maritime security challenges and enhancing cooperation across the region.