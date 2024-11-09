UP leads 25 Phl schools on Asian list

University of the Philippines (UP) leads 25 Philippine higher education institutions that have made it into the 2025 QS Asia University Rankings.

From 16 last year, nine universities entered this year’s list proving the Commission on Higher Education strengthened efforts to push Philippine higher education institutions to advance their education quality and competitiveness.

“I congratulate our 25 Philippine higher education institutions for their remarkable achievements in the 2025 QS Asia University Rankings. Their dedication and relentless efforts highlight the capabilities and potential of Philippine higher education on an international scale and deserve our highest commendation,” CHED chairperson Prospero De Vera III said.

“The country is witnessing a growing presence of Philippine universities recognized not only in Asia but across the world. This trend aligns with the directives of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to internationalize Philippine HEIs and strengthen their global reputation,” De Vera added.

UP is ranked 86th, followed by Ateneo de Manila University at 142nd place, De La Salle University at 163rd place and the University of Santo Tomas at 181st place.

Notably, West Visayas State University, Angeles University Foundation, University of Southeastern Philippines, University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines and the University of Southern Mindanao have made their debut in the QS Asia Rankings, while the Central Luzon State University, Central Mindanao University, Central Philippine University and Cebu Technological University has reentered the list this year after a brief absence.