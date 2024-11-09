Ultimate university town: Laboral Ciudad de la Cultura

But beyond this tragic yet noble tale of its early beginnings, this center by periphery of Gijón, Asturias, is a modern-day envy of others, for it is a university town, bursting with arts culture, creativity, talent and skills. As we visited during early summer, there were a few professors and students. The missing usual individuals only served to magnify the grandeur of the buildings even more.

We soon learned, had we chosen to follow the school calendar, we would have encountered students reviewing their lessons on the spread-around park benches, artsy individuals carrying huge canvasses of their latest obras, other apprentices in shabby suits rushing to their presentations, while there were some in nurses’ uniforms, businessmen lugging around their briefcases, and even executives leading their teams.

Our first stop was the Recepcion de la Laboral, or The Laboral Reception. Here, we were treated to a historical overview of the City of Culture and how it continuously aims to unite artisanal craftsmanship with modern technology. Guests may likewise purchase tickets to the guided tours — though we did not opt for it, as we had an experienced individual in our travelling group.