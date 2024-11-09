Two HK OFWs jailed for illegal employment

Hong Kong’s Shatin Magistrates’ Court sentenced two Filipino workers to prison on Friday, after they were arrested for engaging in illegal work.

The arrests occurred on 6 November during an operation targeting multiple locations in the Islands District, including restaurants and grocery shops. Authorities discovered two foreign domestic helpers and one overstaying former domestic helper, all Filipino nationals, working in unauthorized roles as food movers and dishwashers.

The identities of the three Filipinos — two men and one woman, aged between 45 and 63 — have not been revealed. They were charged with violating their conditions of stay, with one also facing charges of overstaying and working illegally.

Both workers pleaded guilty to the charges and were sentenced to 14 months and six weeks in jail, respectively.

An Immigration Department spokesperson reminded the public that foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong are only allowed to perform domestic tasks for their designated employers. Violating this condition can result in fines of up to HK$50,000 (around P376,000) and up to two years of imprisonment.

The spokesperson also warned that visitors without valid work permits are prohibited from taking up any form of employment. Those who assist or enable such violations can face penalties as well.

Under Hong Kong’s Immigration Ordinance, individuals who overstay or are subject to deportation orders are strictly prohibited from working. Employers who hire unauthorized workers face severe penalties, including up to 10 years of imprisonment and fines of up to HK$500,000.