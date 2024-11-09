Tribune NextGen: Seunghan's RIIZE and sudden controversy

Tribune NextGen is a fresh series from DAILY TRIBUNE dedicated to exploring key issues relevant to Millennials, Gen Z, and Generation Alpha. From cancel culture and artificial intelligence to "adulting" topics like finance and responsible pet ownership, we’re here to cover what matters most to the next generation of Filipinos.

Content Warning: This article contains a discussion of depression and its complications, including suicide.

The K-pop group RIIZE burst onto the scene with their debut album, Get A Guitar, on 4 September, 2023. The record quickly made history, reaching 1.03 million pre-orders — the highest for any debut from agency SM Entertainment. The septet followed it up with a successful single, Talk Saxy, on 27 October.

Despite being in the industry for just over a year, RIIZE has already received significant recognition, winning multiple South-Korea-based awards in 2023 like the MAMA Awards Favorite New Artist, Melon Music Awards Rookie of the Year, Seoul Music Awards Main Award (Bonsang) and Rookie of the Year, The Fact Music Awards Next Leader Award, and the Hanteo Music Award for Next Worldwide Artist.

RIIZE also made a strong impression in Japan, where their first single there, Lucky, dropped on 5 September and reached the top of the Oricon Weekly Single and Billboard Japan Top Single Sales charts.

However, just as RIIZE started gaining widespread recognition, controversies involving its members sparked online discussions that approached a level of scrutiny and harsh criticism that many social media users would label "cancel culture."

What is cancel culture?

Cancel culture refers to the efforts of communities — often on social media — to hold public figures accountable for their past or present actions that are seen as conflicting with societal values. This phenomenon affects celebrities globally, including Filipino stars like SB19, who, despite their growing local and international popularity, have faced public scrutiny over personal relationships, as well as pressure make their opinions on social and political issues known.

Proponents argue that it can be a powerful tool for holding individuals accountable when institutions like corporations or the law fail to do so. They believe it empowers victims, such as those who may have suffered abuse but are too fearful to press charges or report to the police, by bringing attention to alleged wrongdoers and fostering a sense of accountability.

Critics say that cancel culture resembles a modern-day witch-hunt, where online mobs wielding figurative pitchforks target individuals — often internet personalities — for perceived or unproven offenses. They contend that it leads to bullying and punishes people for actions that may be exaggerated or even unfounded.