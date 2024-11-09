SUBSCRIBE NOW
The spirit of Christmas at the Pen

Make-A-Wish Foundation kids with The Peninsula managing director Kevin Tsang and the hotel’s executive committee and Pen Bear.
A festive late afternoon it was at the historical lobby of the Peninsula Manila. The merry-making scene was overflowing with guests to witness the annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony and start of the most wonderful time of the year.

The Peninsula Manila launched the start of its spectacular Christmas season with its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony last 25 October. The Peninsula Manila managing director Kevin Tsang was assisted by the hotel’s executive committee in lighting up The Lobby’s 45-foot tree. Together with them were the Wish Kids of Make-A-Wish Foundation Philippines. The tree lighting ceremony also featured musical performances by The Peninsula Strings, The Peninsula Manila resident pianist Martin Avila and the multi-awarded Ateneo Chamber Singers.

Grace Lim, Greg Limpin IV, Ivan Agote, Mariano Garchitorena, Sharlene Batin and Philip Olimpiada.
Jaclyn Koppe, Paolo Ocampo, Paolo Lorenzana and Carla Villanueva.
Jennie Serrano, Kathy Sy-King, Jonna Krestha Ye, Pen Bear, Suzie Lim, Noi Mendoza and Tiger Lim.
Ginno Zialcita, Aubrey Jacob, Camille Narcelles and Kevin Santos. Pen Bear with Yvette and Iya Fernandez (inset).
Christmas in Manila is like no other. There’s that certain energy of happiness when you just feel the love and joy everywhere — and that’s why there was much preparation for the event. “This is my first Christmas in Manila, and after hearing so much about the Philippines having the world’s longest Christmas season, I can honestly say that finally I understand why,” shared Tsang.

Kun Koo
Dr. Dely Ong-Amoranto, Erwin Amoranto, Jill de Villa, and Ronald Mabanag.
Odette Pumaren, Candy Dizon and Techie Hagedorn.
Pen Bear with Yvette and Iya Fernandez
First celebrated in 1976 by then general manager George Fraschina, 48 years later The Peninsula Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony continues to inspire people everywhere to pause to enjoy the cherished traditions and memories made with family and friends during the holiday season.

The iconic and historical Lobby was super packed with no seats available as early as 3 p.m. There’s always so much excitement and anticipation for this annual event to happen. The overflowing guests listened to Yuletide tunes and you could see smiles from strangers from one table to another all united in the spirit and season of giving. And for the management, staff and team whose collective efforts all contributed to the enormous success behind the spectacular occasion, it’s all worth it.

Robin Horsman with Montserrat Uy.
Katrina Limcaoco Alcuaz and Charlotte Kuo-Benitez. (Seated) Chingling Tanco.
Panch and Lochan Makitalo. (Seated) Joyce and Petteri Makitalo.
Darío de los Reyes (director of People and Culture), Mike Yutuc (hotel manager), Montserrat Uy (director of Customer Service), Peter Bear, The Peninsula managing director Kevin Tsang, Romel Alvarez (director of Engineering), Rosanna Chomi (director of Finance) and Francis Magbanua (director of Rooms).
Oh Christmas tree.
Tsang ends, “You could feel the buzz of excitement of the hotel team when we were planning our festive activities — from designing of the décor to curating the holiday hampers, pitching ideas for hotel packages to creating Christmas menus and more. And when we finally lit our tree and saw our guests’ wide smiles, we knew that, YES! all our hard work had paid off.”

Peninsula Manila
Make-A-Wish Foundation

