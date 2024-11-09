The spirit of Christmas at the Pen

A festive late afternoon it was at the historical lobby of the Peninsula Manila. The merry-making scene was overflowing with guests to witness the annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony and start of the most wonderful time of the year.

The Peninsula Manila launched the start of its spectacular Christmas season with its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony last 25 October. The Peninsula Manila managing director Kevin Tsang was assisted by the hotel’s executive committee in lighting up The Lobby’s 45-foot tree. Together with them were the Wish Kids of Make-A-Wish Foundation Philippines. The tree lighting ceremony also featured musical performances by The Peninsula Strings, The Peninsula Manila resident pianist Martin Avila and the multi-awarded Ateneo Chamber Singers.