The spirit of Christmas at the Pen

A festive late afternoon it was at the historical lobby of the Peninsula Manila. The merry-making scene was overflowing with guests to witness the annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony and start of the most wonderful time of the year.
The Peninsula Manila launched the start of its spectacular Christmas season with its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony last 25 October. The Peninsula Manila managing director Kevin Tsang was assisted by the hotel’s executive committee in lighting up The Lobby’s 45-foot tree. Together with them were the Wish Kids of Make-A-Wish Foundation Philippines. The tree lighting ceremony also featured musical performances by The Peninsula Strings, The Peninsula Manila resident pianist Martin Avila and the multi-awarded Ateneo Chamber Singers.
Christmas in Manila is like no other. There’s that certain energy of happiness when you just feel the love and joy everywhere — and that’s why there was much preparation for the event. “This is my first Christmas in Manila, and after hearing so much about the Philippines having the world’s longest Christmas season, I can honestly say that finally I understand why,” shared Tsang.
First celebrated in 1976 by then general manager George Fraschina, 48 years later The Peninsula Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony continues to inspire people everywhere to pause to enjoy the cherished traditions and memories made with family and friends during the holiday season.
The iconic and historical Lobby was super packed with no seats available as early as 3 p.m. There’s always so much excitement and anticipation for this annual event to happen. The overflowing guests listened to Yuletide tunes and you could see smiles from strangers from one table to another all united in the spirit and season of giving. And for the management, staff and team whose collective efforts all contributed to the enormous success behind the spectacular occasion, it’s all worth it.
Tsang ends, “You could feel the buzz of excitement of the hotel team when we were planning our festive activities — from designing of the décor to curating the holiday hampers, pitching ideas for hotel packages to creating Christmas menus and more. And when we finally lit our tree and saw our guests’ wide smiles, we knew that, YES! all our hard work had paid off.”