‘The Blur’ still delivers at 38

Age is just a number for TNT elder statesman Jayson Castro.

Even at 38, the veteran guard proved he could still pull the trigger and deliver for the Tropang Giga.

Castro displayed vintage form in playing a pivotal role at crunchtime to lead TNT to a championship-clinching 95-85 Game 6 win over Barangay Ginebra in the best-of-seven Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup finals Friday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The face of the franchise gave the club that drafted him third overall in 2008 its 10th title against the same team it beat in six games in last year’s edition of the import-laden tournament.

“This is very special for me, because you all know I’m in the latter part of my career. We don’t know how many more years (I’ll be playing),” he said.

“But I always tell the management and my teammates as long as I’m here. I’m going to give my best. I try to take good care of my body and mentally also. So, I think I can still compete.”

Throughout the series, Castro averaged 10.9 points, 5.0 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game on his way to bagging the Finals Most Valuable Player award — his third in nine titles he won for TNT.

It was his first since the 2011 Commissioner’s Cup finals when he and the Tropang Giga beat Ginebra also in six games. Castro won the award by himself after sharing his first two with Jimmy Alapag including one in the 2010 Fiesta Conference.

His veteran presence on and off the court proved crucial as the Tropang Giga survived the tough challenge thrown by a younger and more athletic Kings.

“If you take a look at our team, you can see how important the role Jayson plays. I guess him winning the Finals MVP, is a feather on his cap. He will be the first to tell you that he wouldn’t have gotten it without the effort and help of his teammates,” Tropang Giga head coach Chot Reyes said.

Indeed, Castro credited his teammates for his recognition.

“I know there are other players more deserving of this award, but I’m thankful my efforts were recognized,” said Castro, who became the oldest player to win Finals MVP and joined Erik Menk and Danny Ildefonso in the elite list of three-time winners.

“This Finals MVP is not just about me, it’s for the team. If you noticed, we don’t have any player in the Best Player of the Conference candidates list because we play as a team. Whoever gets his game going, we support them. Our minutes are spread. So, the Finals MVP is not me, it’s the team.”

However, Castro did an amazing job in the clincher, scoring 13 points, with six assists, two rebounds and a steal to back the 31-point, 16-rebound and eight-dish effort of import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

Castro, recognized as Asia’s best point guard a decade ago, orchestrated TNT’s fourth quarter assault which decided the series outcome.