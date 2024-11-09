Tamaraws shoot down Blue Eagles, fuel semis bid

Games today:

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

2 p.m. — Adamson vs NU

6:30 p.m. — La Salle vs UP

Far Eastern University shot down Ateneo de Manila University, 65-54, to stay in the hunt for a Final Four seat in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s basketball tournament Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Tamaraws used a strong third quarter to create significant separation before completing a season head-to-head sweep over the Blue Eagles. FEU hiked its win-loss record to 5-8 at solo fifth.

“I’m so proud of these guys. Last game, I’ve been pretty tough on them in practice… and their response have been amazing. They are just so good kids, they’re disciplined and they wanna win,” Tamaraws coach Sean Chambers said after his wards topped the same rivals they beat in overtime in the first round.

FEU outscored Ateneo in the third canto, 21-13, highlighted by five three-pointers fired by Jorick Bautista, Janrey Pasaol, Veejay Pre, and Rojan Montemayor which turned a close 33-29 lead to a 54-42 cushion heading to the payoff period.

Pasaol had a career-best 14 points laced with seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals, while Montemayor added 13 markers for the Tamaraws.

Gambian center Mo Konateh also provided 11 points and 21 rebounds, while Bautista regained his confidence after a scoreless game against De La Salle University last time out, dropping eight points, six rebounds, and three assists although he committed seven turnovers.

FEU closes its elimination campaign against semis-bound University of the Philippines next week at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

After falling to a 3-9 slate at the bottom, the Blue Eagles are in danger of missing the Final Four for the first time since 2013). Ateneo never missed the semifinals in head coach Tab Baldwin’s seven seasons.

Ian Espinosa was the lone Blue Eagle in double digits with 14 points along with six assists, while Jared Bahay got nine points.

Ateneo leaders Chris Koon and Joshua Lazaro were held to just five and four points on 1-of-7 and 1-of-10 shooting from the field, respectively.

The scores:

FEU (65) — Pasaol 14, Montemayor 13, Konateh 11, Bautista 8, Alforque 8, Pre 5, Daa 4, Bagunu 2, Nakai 0, Ona 0.

Ateneo (54) — Espinosa 14, Bahay 9, Porter 8, Ong 7, Koon 5, Lazaro 4, Tuano 4, Quitevis 3, Bongo 0, Balogun 0, Espina 0, Edu 0, Gamber 0.

Quarters: 20-16, 33-29, 54-42, 65-54.