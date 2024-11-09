Tagaytay to host Mabuhay Miles golf

The 28th edition of the Mabuhay Miles Elite Invitational Golf Tournament goes to Tagaytay on 14 November, where a full field of 350 players coming from the business sector here and abroad will tee it up.

Ryan Abdon will be shooting to win the event for the second straight time after triumphing at the Orchard Golf and Country Club last year where he shot an eagle-aided net four-under-par 68 for the overall title worth a handsome 180,000 miles from Philippine Airlines (PAL).

Abdon’s victory last year was dramatic as he dedicated it to his departed wife.

Both the Highlands and Midlands courses of the scenic complex will be used, with the men’s Class A and B competition to dispute the titles over the well-manicured Midlands, the championship, ravine-littered course.

PAL president Capt. Stanley Ng will again be present to hit one of the ceremonial drives together with other prominent PAL executives.

“It’s that time of year again when we renew our ties with our valued clients,” Ng, who has recently taken up the game of golf, said.

“We at PAL are just excited to host this event every year and show our appreciation to our frequent flyers.”