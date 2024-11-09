Sustainable vacation

Among the country’s top vacation destinations, Palawan is known for its beautiful beaches and also for being a favorite of adventure-seeking travelers.

Imagine walking down the beach in the morning, then kayaking through mangrove forests or hiking jungle paths in the afternoon. Sitting amidst these natural environs is Four Points by Sheraton Palawan which offers an idyllic spot for days basking in the sun, but also carving a path towards a sustainable way to holiday.

The international resort and nature sanctuary, the first of the multinational brand’s hotels to open in the country, lies on a beautiful 5.3-hectare beachfront property along the pristine Sabang coast. It has 168 rooms and full amenities, making it the perfect base for exploring Sabang’s natural attractions.

“Four Points Palawan takes pride in creating the perfect environment for a memorable getaway,” said general manager Dietmar Platz.

Sabang is home to a wealth of natural attractions, under the umbrella of the famed Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park. This includes the eponymous Subterranean River, Sabang Mangrove Forest and the Sabang Waterfalls.

“We have eight kinds of forests around us, and many opportunities to encounter Palawan’s unique wildlife,” Platz added.

Nearby is the Iwahig Firefly Watching Mangrove and Wildlife Park, and Isla Felomina is a short boat ride away.

Four Points Palawan took its cues from its natural surroundings as it laid the groundwork of its ethos of sustainability and environmental stewardship. Building on the legacy of Sheridan Beach Resort and Spa, considered one of the country’s pioneering green resorts, the management team is steadfast in this commitment to community well-being.

A key initiative is the partnership with Sabang Renewable Energy Corporation which allows them to harness solar power as its primary electric source. Four Points Palawan operates an impressive 300KW of in-house solar panels, channeled towards utilities, pumps, and other facilities. Energy conservation is also enhanced by using 100 percent LED lighting throughout the resort, and in employees’ quarters.