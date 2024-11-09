Step Pa arrested for molesting daughter

A stepfather was arrested in Malabon City after molesting his daughter multiple times.

Headed by Police Executive Master Sergeant Edwin Castillo, the team leader of the Warrant and Subpoena Section of the Malabon City Police, they successfully arrested the alias “Alben”, a resident of Barangay Longos.

The suspect was arrested in his home last Friday, 8 November.

According to Castillo, the 43-year-old suspect has been molesting his daughter whenever the mother of the minor victim is not around.

The molestation by the stepfather started last 2022, Castillo said.

After numerous cases of abuse, the victim approached her older sister, who accompanied her to Malabon City Police Station.

The suspect was collared by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by Judge Abigail Santos Domingo-Laylo of the Family Court Branch 4 of Malabon City.

After informing the court of the suspect’s successful arrest, it immediately issued a commitment order, directing the suspect’s custody to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology at Malabon City Police Station.

The suspect, who is also the ninth most wanted person at the district level, will be facing a lawsuit in violation of Section 5(b) of the Republic Act 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act, as amended by Republic Act 11648.