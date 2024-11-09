Silver lining

On 23 October Society darling Czarina Ablaza-Syquia and her husband, renowned-orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Jofe Syquia celebrated their silver wedding anniversary with a renewal of vows. It was the exact day as when they first tied the knot 25 years ago at the same church of Santuario de San Antonio in Makati City. This time they were joined by their five lovely children, Alfonso, Agu, Azi, Amanu and Azia together with family and friends.
Inspired by the world of Bridgerton, the stunning bride was in a gorgeous pink Steve de Leon creation (and also her daughter) and crowned with a sparkling gold and diamond cameo tiara designed by Ablazablaze. The precious regalia piece has a remarkable history. It was worn by Czarina for the first time in 2015 at a wedding, then followed by Pia Wurtzbach for the second time who borrowed the piece for a pictorial before she competed for Miss Universe and lastly by another beauty queen Maxine Medina in 2017 for the same reason — truly the pièce de résistance is for thy queendom come. Man of the hour Doc. Jofe, and his sons were all wearing custom-made outfits from our local lord of tailoring — King Philip. The Catholic church service was done by the groom’s brother Father Jocis Syquia.
The grand reception party was held at the ballroom of the Manila Polo Club, where they had their first one 25 years earlier. To mark those unforgettable silver years of a blissful marriage, they invited 250 guests. The stunning décor and arrangements were done by no less than creative genius and designer, brother of the bride — Jun Jun Ablaza. The ballroom was beautifully transformed into a luxurious setting of pretty candles, precious like pearls, chic feathers and flowing silk — a toast to refinement. Attendees were in their fashion best seen in a parade of graceful gowns and cool dapper suits. The gastronomical feast was prepared by no less than one of Asia’s best chefs Margarita Fores.
The celebrants added a surprise for this milestone. At the reception, 25 lucky guests were given a piece of jewellery for being able to attend and share their joy during their anniversary. One for the books and another silver lining.