Silver lining

Inspired by the world of Bridgerton, the stunning bride was in a gorgeous pink Steve de Leon creation (and also her daughter) and crowned with a sparkling gold and diamond cameo tiara designed by Ablazablaze. The precious regalia piece has a remarkable history. It was worn by Czarina for the first time in 2015 at a wedding, then followed by Pia Wurtzbach for the second time who borrowed the piece for a pictorial before she competed for Miss Universe and lastly by another beauty queen Maxine Medina in 2017 for the same reason — truly the pièce de résistance is for thy queendom come. Man of the hour Doc. Jofe, and his sons were all wearing custom-made outfits from our local lord of tailoring — King Philip. The Catholic church service was done by the groom’s brother Father Jocis Syquia.