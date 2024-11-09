Remulla lauds "lupons" for 77% resolution rate

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Juanito Victor "Jonvic" Remulla announced over the weekend that the government saved P4.3 billion in litigation costs due to the effective performance of the lupong tagapamayapa, or members of the barangay-level justice systems across the Philippines, in amicably settling neighborhood disputes.

Speaking at the Lupong Tagapamayapa Incentive Awards (LTIA) ceremony, Remulla praised the "lupons" for achieving a 77 percent resolution rate of community conflicts.

“I am very proud of your work. Let me make this commitment to you that we will never forget the important work that you all do,” Remulla said. "Kahit barangay, alam ko na nagtatrabaho kayo. Kahit barangay, alam ko ang sakripisyo ninyo ay mas malaki pa sa sakripisyo naming lahat sa national government."

The LTIA is an annual awards program recognizing lupons with exemplary performance in implementing the Katarungang Pambarangay (KP) in their respective localities.

This year’s national champions include Barangay Budaan, Cebu City for the Highly Urbanized Cities (HUC) Category; Barangay Poblacion Zone 20, Baybay City, Leyte for the Component/Independent Component Cities (C/ICC) Category; Barangay Rizal, Bansalan, Davao del Sur for the 1st to 3rd Class Municipalities Category; and Barangay Sinian, Baliangao, Misamis Occidental for the 4th to 6th Class Municipalities Category.

The first runners-up are Barangay Balurang, Cagayan de Oro City for the HUC Category; Barangay San Vicente, Biñan City, Laguna for the C/ICC Category; Barangay Mulawin, Orani, Bataan for the 1st to 3rd Class Municipalities Category; and Barangay Santa Lucia, Samal, Bataan for the 4th to 6th Class Municipalities Category.

Second runners-up include Barangay Tibungco, Davao City for the HUC Category; Barangay Cupang Proper, Balanga City, Bataan for the C/ICC Category; Barangay Poblacion, Trento, Agusan del Sur for the 1st to 3rd Class Municipalities Category; and Barangay Agban, Baras, Catanduanes for the 4th to 6th Class Municipalities Category.