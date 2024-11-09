Record-setting Waring posts 5-shot advantage

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AFP) — Paul Waring broke the course record with a 61 on the Yas Links on Friday to open up a five-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Abu Dhabi Championship.

The 39-year-old Englishman’s total was his lowest round on the European tour. It took him to 19-under with a cushion over four golfers tied for second.

They include overnight leader Tommy Fleetwood, who followed a course-record equalling 62 in the first round with a 68. American Johannes Veerman and Danes Thorbjorn Olesen and Niklas Norgaard were also on 14 under.

Rory McIlroy, who is biding to seal another Race to Dubai title, hit his second straight 67 and was tied for 14th — nine shots back.

Waring already had eight birdies and an eagle when he teed off on the par-five 18th and missed the fairway with his drive. Even after a free drop, he could only chop his second back onto the fairway.

But he hit his third shot from 265 yards to within three feet of the pin.

“That was the best shot I’ve ever hit in my life to be honest,” he said.

“I’m just trying to keep going, keep making birdies. I’ve got a nice lead at the moment but even before I tee off tomorrow, someone might have caught me.”

“If I’m going to be involved on Sunday afternoon I’ve still got to keep going the way I am.”