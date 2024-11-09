Radical shorts: QCinema’s bold opening night

For its opening night on 8 November, QCinema showcased a set of four short films at the sterile, cold Gateway Cineplex 18 (honestly, the secluded, brightly lit venue depresses me).

This omnibus film was from Directors’ Factory 2024, a program under the Directors’ Fortnight (Quinzaine des Réalisateurs) — an independent sidebar associated with the Cannes Film Festival.

Running alongside Cannes, Directors’ Fortnight is a non-competition section and highlights experimental films, the kind that reinvents traditional cinema. Its project, Directors’ Factory, mentors eight young and emerging filmmakers to direct in pairs, resulting in four short films.

Filipino filmmakers

In this year’s Cannes, the Factory turned its spotlight on the Philippines, selecting four breakthrough Filipino filmmakers with distinct styles: Don Josephus Raphael Eblahan, Arvin Belarmino, Maria Estela Paiso and Eve Baswel. These Filipino filmmakers were partnered with other Southeast Asian directors to create short films set in the Philippines (this year, all were shot in Dapitan City, where José Rizal was exiled) and featuring Filipino actors.

True to the Factory’s championing of radical styles, these four shorts are not your typical fare — they lean toward the artistic and avant-garde.