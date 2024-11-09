Pope Francis appoints Filipino priest as auxiliary bishop in Australia

Pope Francis has appointed a Filipino missionary priest as one of the two new auxiliary bishops in Melbourne, Australia.

The Vatican announced on Friday (Manila time) that Rogationist Fr. Rene Ramirez will be consecrated bishop, along with Fr. Thinh Nguyen, for the Archdiocese of Melbourne.

As an auxiliary bishop, Ramirez will assist Archbishop Peter Comensoli in serving the 1.2 million Catholics residing in Melbourne.

Ramirez, 55, has been serving as the parish priest of St. Mel and Saint Malachy in Shepparton under the Diocese of Sandhurst in Victoria.

Born in Gapan City, Nueva Ecija, Ramirez entered the Rogationist Fathers of the Heart of Jesus after his primary and secondary studies. Ramirez was ordained as a priest in 1998.

He earned his bachelor's degree in philosophy at Adamson University and a master's degree in educational management from De La Salle University in 2003.