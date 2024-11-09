Pope Francis appoints Filipino priest as auxiliary bishop in Australia
Pope Francis has appointed a Filipino missionary priest as one of the two new auxiliary bishops in Melbourne, Australia.
The Vatican announced on Friday (Manila time) that Rogationist Fr. Rene Ramirez will be consecrated bishop, along with Fr. Thinh Nguyen, for the Archdiocese of Melbourne.
As an auxiliary bishop, Ramirez will assist Archbishop Peter Comensoli in serving the 1.2 million Catholics residing in Melbourne.
Ramirez, 55, has been serving as the parish priest of St. Mel and Saint Malachy in Shepparton under the Diocese of Sandhurst in Victoria.
Born in Gapan City, Nueva Ecija, Ramirez entered the Rogationist Fathers of the Heart of Jesus after his primary and secondary studies. Ramirez was ordained as a priest in 1998.
He earned his bachelor's degree in philosophy at Adamson University and a master's degree in educational management from De La Salle University in 2003.
Ramirez also has a licentiate in spirituality from the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome, Italy.
While in the Philippines, Ramirez held several key roles, including administrator, treasurer, and vice rector of the seminary of the Rogationist Fathers in Cavite.
From 2006 to 2009, he served as its director of communications and spiritual director.
Ramirez also served as superior of the St. Hannibal Rogate Center in Paranaque from 2009 until his assignment in Australia in 2015.
In Melbourne, he served as parish priest of Holy Family in Maidstone-Braybook from 2015 to 2023.