Pioneer in Phl hospitality landscape

Discovery Hospitality, a Philippine home-grown hotel management group, once again demonstrated its industry leadership by being named “Leading Hospitality Brand in the Philippines” for the second consecutive year at the prestigious World Business Outlook Awards 2024 held 2 November at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park.
The group also took home awards for “Best Hospitality Services Provider” and “Best Luxury Business Hotel” for Discovery Primea, further solidifying its standing as a pioneer in the local hospitality landscape.
Adding to these recognitions, Blessy Townes, vice president of Digital Marketing at Discovery Hospitality, was also named “Hospitality Digital Marketing Leader of the Year for Asia-Pacific” for the second consecutive year, showcasing the brand’s digital innovation and leadership.
“Our commitment to ‘Service That’s All Heart’ is more than just a philosophy; it’s a promise to deliver unparalleled hospitality. Our service comes from a genuine place of care and dedication to personalized guest experiences,” chief operating officer Jose “Jun” Parreño Jr. said.
Since its launch in 2011 as The Discovery Leisure Company Inc., Discovery Hospitality has been at the forefront of the Filipino hospitality industry, with a portfolio that includes some of the country’s most luxurious and award-winning properties such as Discovery Boracay, Discovery Coron, Discovery Primea, Discovery Suites, Discovery Samal and Manami Resort.
The significance of these accolades goes beyond prestige — they enhance customer trust and affirm Discovery’s status as a trusted name in hospitality, providing the brand with leverage for future growth in hotel management and expansion.
“Winning these awards reflects our relentless commitment to excellence and innovation. We are proud to be a future-facing brand that continues to create remarkable experiences for modern travelers, underpinned by genuine Filipino warmth,” Townes said.
This new accolade follows Discovery Boracay bagging the recognition “Philippines’ Leading Beach Resort 2024” at the recently concluded 2024 World Travel Awards.
Guided by its philosophy of “Service That’s All Heart,” Discovery Hospitality promises to continue elevating Filipino hospitality standards while positively impacting the communities and environments in which it operates.
Discovery Hospitality welcomes new partners eager to grow their brands and introduce high service standards to more destinations. Leveraging on their award-winning property management, shared services, and expertise in boosting direct bookings, Discovery Hospitality is prepared to enhance ventures and support smooth, successful operations.