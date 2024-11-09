Pioneer in Phl hospitality landscape

Discovery Hospitality, a Philippine home-grown hotel management group, once again demonstrated its industry leadership by being named “Leading Hospitality Brand in the Philippines” for the second consecutive year at the prestigious World Business Outlook Awards 2024 held 2 November at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park.

The group also took home awards for “Best Hospitality Services Provider” and “Best Luxury Business Hotel” for Discovery Primea, further solidifying its standing as a pioneer in the local hospitality landscape.

Adding to these recognitions, Blessy Townes, vice president of Digital Marketing at Discovery Hospitality, was also named “Hospitality Digital Marketing Leader of the Year for Asia-Pacific” for the second consecutive year, showcasing the brand’s digital innovation and leadership.