PCG secures P25.8B for 40 new fast patrol craft

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has expressed gratitude to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. for approving a P25.8-billion fund to acquire 40 units of 35-meter Fast Patrol Craft (FPC). The funding was approved during a National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) board meeting on 5 November, 2024.

PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan announced that the new patrol craft would strengthen the PCG's capabilities in law enforcement, anti-illegal activities, and disaster response within Philippine waters. The acquisition will enable the PCG to conduct more effective operations against piracy, human trafficking, illegal fishing, and terrorism, while also supporting search and rescue missions.

Of the 40 vessels, 20 will be sourced from France, while the remaining 20 will be constructed locally, a move aimed at enhancing the Philippines’ shipbuilding capabilities through technology transfer.

The funding also includes a nine-year Integrated Logistics Support program and equipment upgrades for selected PCG bases, which are key components of the PCG's modernization efforts.

"With these additional FPC, we will be better equipped to safeguard our territorial waters, provide timely humanitarian assistance during calamities, and improve our ability to combat illegal activities such as human trafficking and illegal fishing," Admiral Gavan said, further expressing appreciation for President Marcos Jr.'s commitment to strengthening maritime security and emergency response capabilities.