PBBM: Poor infra blight ending soon

Solutions to the perennial problems of poor and inadequate infrastructure were addressed in the several engagements of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the recent week.

A collaboration between Daily Tribune and the Bureau of Communications Services of the Presidential Communications Office provides a daily review of the nation’s leader’s busy week from 4 to 9 November.

4 November

Stronger, smarter disaster control systems

In Laurel, Batangas, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the government must adopt a new design for flood control and slope protection infrastructure to adequately respond to the threats posed by climate change.

He said existing flood control structures were overwhelmed, suggesting that science must be followed to address the challenges of the changing weather patterns.

During his visit to Batangas, the President directed all government agencies to intensify their preparations for natural disasters, including floods and landslides.

Batangas infra rehab vowed

The President promised to aid in the recovery of Batangas after tropical storm Kristine’s devastating effects. He said the government would focus mainly on rebuilding the province’s damaged infrastructure.

During the distribution of Presidential Assistance to Farmers, Fisherfolk, and Families (PAFFF) in Laurel, Marcos said the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) was assessing the damage to Bayuyungan Bridge and the roads in Agoncillo, which were devastated by the storm.

In addition, to ensure the durability of future structures the President ordered the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to monitor the quality of the building materials to maintain high standards..

5 November

Gov’t in control amid ‘Marce’ threat

National Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said President Marcos was apprised of typhoon “Marce” and was in the loop on the preparations and measures conducted by the national and local governments.

Teodoro said national officials were coordinating with local government units (LGUs) likely to be affected by the storm.

PCG acquiring 40 fast patrol craft

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is set to receive 40 fast patrol craft (FPC) from France following President Marcos’ approval of their purchase during a National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) board meeting.

“The acquisition of 40 fast patrol boats, as an ODA (Official Development Assistance) project, is approved,” said the President, who is chairman of the NEDA board, during the meeting at Malacañang.

6 November

ASEAN mobilizes for typhoon-hit Phl

President Marcos expressed his gratitude to member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) that helped the Philippines following the calamities.

The President made the remarks on the sidelines of the aid distribution at the Fuerte Camsur Sports Complex, where financial assistance and government services were provided to 5,000 farmers, fisherfolk, and their families.

Singapore sent a C-130 aircraft to the Philippines to support search and retrieval operations, carrying out eight “humanitarian goods sorties.”

Indonesia provided an H225M Caracal and an MI-17-V5 helicopter that carried out 13 sorties, while Malaysia sent a Eurocopter EC-725 which flew nine sorties. Brunei Darussalam dispatched a C-295 aircraft and two S-70i helicopters that carried out 10 missions.

300 KADIWA Centers eyed

The Chief Executive ordered the expansion of KADIWA Centers from 21 to 300 sites by the second quarter of 2025.

In a meeting in Malacañang, the Department of Agriculture requested funding for the rehabilitation and repair of warehouses as potential KADIWA centers for an estimated 600 KADIWA stores nationwide.

The sites will sell Rice-For-All (RFA) at P43 per kilo or less, with selected stores selling P29 rice, depending on available stocks. The rehabilitation is expected to benefit 2.3 million Filipinos in its initial roll.

The DA also reported that Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel approved 148 new sites for expansion in 2024. The DA collaborates with government agencies and the private sector for the P29 and RFA programs.

As of September, 447 KADIWA pop-up and on-wheels stores were fully operational across various regions.

Expand rice programs’ coverage

President Marcos also met with DA and National Irrigation Administration (NIA) officials in Malacañang where he directed the DA and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to expand the P29 and Rice-for-All (RFA) programs under the Kadiwa ng Pangulo Program.

The Palace urged the DA to collaborate with the Department of Finance (DoF) and NEDA to ensure that the overall strategy addresses the root causes of high prices, such as the rising cost of farm inputs and environmental factors.

Local government units (LGUs) were encouraged to carry out palay-buying schemes to secure rice inventories for the programs. The large-scale trial of the P29 program is set up to December 2025.

Integrated, future-proof plans for Bicol River Basin

Mr. Marcos ordered various government agencies and LGUs to collaborate on the integrated and future-proof implementation of plans for the Bicol River Basin Development Project (BRBDP).

The President said this would prevent severe regional flooding amid the changing climate. He instructed the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to revisit the Bicol River Basin Development Program.

Infra must be high-quality, durable

The President wants all agencies to ensure quality, safe, and durable materials for infrastructure so they would be resilient in the face of severe weather conditions.

During his visit to Legazpi City, Albay, the President emphasized the need to implement modern designs for roads and bridges nationwide because of the increasing frequency and intensity of typhoons.

Increase private sector partnerships

The President directed the DPWH and the Department of Transportation (DoTr) to maximize private-sector partnerships in post-disaster emergency responses. This includes companies that are part of the administration’s Build Better More program.

Jobs up as reforms yield results

The administration’s key socioeconomic reforms and initiatives have yielded positive results, as shown by the latest Labor Force Survey (LFS), following improvements in the country’s employment and unemployment status.

According to the survey, the employment rate rose to 96.3 percent in September from 95.5 percent in the same period last year. The Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) said this was equivalent to an additional 2.2 million workers employed.

On the other hand, the unemployment rate plummeted to 3.7 percent in September from 4.5 percent in the same period in 2023.

A toast to US President-elect Trump

President Marcos congratulated US President-elect Donald Trump on his victory and expressed optimism for a more fruitful and dynamic partnership between the Philippines and the US.

In a statement, Mr. Marcos said Trump and the American people were triumphant “in an exercise that showed the world the strength of American values.”

The Philippines and the US have a strong record of cooperation in areas including defense and security, trade and investment, food and energy security, renewable energy, climate action, digital transformation, infrastructure development, and humanitarian assistance.

7 November

Globally-competitive workforce pushed

On Thursday, President Marcos signed the Enterprise-Based Education and Training (EBET) Framework Act into law to address persistent job mismatches and build a highly skilled, globally competitive workforce.

The President said the EBET will provide Filipino workers with accessible, relevant skills training that would bridge individuals’ capabilities with industry demands.

Likewise, the Chief Executive said the law will strengthen partnerships with the private sector “to align our training programs with real-world industry needs.”

Still Asia’s trailblazer

The Philippines continues to be among the fastest-growing economies in Asia, according to NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan.

Balisacan said the country posted a 5.2-percent gross domestic product (GDP) growth, ranking third among Asian countries and only trailing behind Malaysia (5.3 percent) and Vietnam (7.4 percent).

The country is ahead of Indonesia, with a GDP growth of 4.95 percent, China at 4.6 percent, and Singapore at 4.1 percent.

The GDP growth showed consistent economic expansion, following growth rates of 5.8 percent and 6.4 percent in the first and second quarters of the year, respectively.

Marine Corps modernized

President Marcos assured that the government is committed to modernizing the Philippine Marine Corps (PMC) as he graced its 74th anniversary celebration on 7 November.

The Chief Executive assured that the government is building a more robust and more comprehensive defense posture by investing in modern infrastructure and upgrading facilities to boost the operations of the naval infantry force.

He added the administration will continue prioritizing the PMC modernization to ensure that the nation’s defense capabilities align with its strategic needs.

LRT-1 Cavite Extension opens; more soon

The administration will partially open the first phase of the LRT-1 Cavite Extension this month. The DoTr said the Cavite Extension would be the first railway project to be completed under the Marcos administration.

It will connect the Baclaran Station in Pasay City to the Dr. Santos Station in Parañaque City. It is expected to reduce travel time by 30 minutes and is projected to serve 80,000 passengers daily.

Later, it is opening five new stations spanning six kilometers.

It’s an early Christmas gift to the people in the areas, the DoTr said.

Roads to link, protect Filipinos

On the same day, President Marcos pledged to make the country’s roads safer and announced that the Philippines would participate in the upcoming Ministerial Conference for Road Safety in Morocco.

The President received the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Road Safety, Jean Todt, at the Palace and they discussed the country’s progress in road safety and the actions needed to achieve the 2021-2030 Decade of Action for Road Safety Goals.

He also highlighted the urgency of reducing road crashes in the country, particularly involving motorcycles.

The President agreed with Todt’s proposal to establish a task force — whose members would be drawn from the education, health, and public and private sectors — to work alongside the UN on road safety initiatives.

8 new non-resident envoys

The Chief Executive welcomed the non-resident ambassadors of Kenya, Cyprus, Republic of Guinea, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Slovak Republic, Uruguay, Equatorial Guinea, and Nicaragua on Thursday.

They were Ambassadors Galma Mukhe Boru of Kenya, Nicholas Panayiotou of Cyprus, Moussa Fanta Camara of Guinea, John S. Fritz of Micronesia, Tomáš Ferko of the Slovak Republic, Cristina González of Uruguay, Mauricio Mauro Epkua Obama Bindang of Guinea, and Mario José Armengol Campos of Nicaragua.

As the President received the letters of credence of the envoys, he expressed enthusiasm for working with their governments to strengthen relations and partnerships in various areas.

8 November

Learn “Yolanda” lessons

Mr. Marcos emphasized the need to strengthen efforts to address climate change. The country is marking the 11th anniversary of super typhoon “Yolanda,” the strongest typhoon ever to hit the country.

Mr. Marcos said the impact of recent typhoons, such as “Kristine” and “Leon,” reminded the Philippines and the Filipino people of the lessons learned from “Yolanda.”

The President underscored the need to empower communities, strengthen LGUs, and ensure the swift delivery of relief and aid to all those in need.

Twin maritime laws signed

President Marcos signed in Malacañang two significant laws to enhance maritime security and economic development.

Both laws, the Philippine Maritime Zone (PMZ) Act and Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes (PASL) Act, align with international laws, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). They are also among the Marcos administration’s priority initiatives.

The PMZ Act declares the country’s maritime zones according to UNCLOS. It enables the government to protect the country’s marine and fish resources and conserve its marine environment.

Meanwhile, the PASL Act establishes a system of archipelagic sea lanes and air routes, permitting foreign vessels and aircraft to exercise the right of sea lane passage.

The National Maritime Council will work on ensuring a coherent and unified approach to implement the twin laws.

State assets enough for LGUs

The national government has sufficient assets to support the workforce and logistics of LGUs affected by typhoon “Marce,” the NDRRMC said on 8 November in a Malacañang briefing. Dedicated teams have been deployed to Regions I, II, and CAR.

Calamity fund up for replenishment

The President assured that his office will replenish the dwindling calamity fund of the NDRRMC to sustain relief operations and disaster response, the NDRRMC said on 8 November in a Palace briefing.

NDRRMC has about P300 million in a calamity fund available and is waiting for replenishment to continue its operations until yearend.

Geohazard map use urged

President Marcos urged LGUs to use the geohazard map of the DENR-MGB to mitigate disaster risks.

The map can help LGUs locate areas where preemptive and forced evacuations should be enforced.

The NDRRMC said government agencies are now very conscious about taking advantage of available and scientific data for predictive analysis.

Aid for repatriated OFWs from Lebanon

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reported that 248 OFWs were set to return home from Lebanon, where most were only awaiting clearance from Lebanese immigration.

The DMW said it assured the President that all OFWs for voluntary repatriation are properly assisted.

The President ordered that help and protection continue for OFWs in Lebanon, and their reintegration in the Philippines through employment be assured.

Immediate POGO ban imposed

An immediate ban on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) was imposed under EO 74, signed by the Executive Secretary.

The EO cited a DoF study that showed the risks and negative consequences of POGOs, such as increased crime, social instability, and exploitation, significantly outweighed their economic and social benefits.

An AMLC report indicated that POGOs were susceptible to money laundering, fraud, and other illicit financial activities.

9 November

Gov’t communicators to be feted

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) announced its first-ever Parangal: Gawad ng Kahusayan sa Komunikasyong Pampubliko on 17 December, in recognition of government offices’ exemplary communication programs and projects.

In a statement late Friday, the PCO enjoined all departments, agencies, and instrumentalities of the national and local governments to submit their entries on or before 22 November.

All entries must be sent to the PCO via an official announcement on its social media platforms.