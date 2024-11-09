Pampanga steps up aid to CamSur

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — The generosity of the people of Pampanga has brought much-needed relief to 6,000 families in San Fernando, Camarines Sur, affected by typhoon “Kristine.”

Pampanga Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda emphasized the importance of the timely aid, stating, “makatulong man lang tayo makabawas sa hirap nila.”

The relief goods, consisting of rice and canned goods, were delivered and distributed by personnel from the Pampanga Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office and General Services Office.

The relief goods were transported in containers last Tuesday.

San Fernando, Camarines Sur suffered severe flooding and widespread devastation when typhoon “Kristine” struck the Bicol region. Many residents were left in dire need of assistance.