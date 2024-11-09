P3.150-M marijuana foiled by BoC-Clark

As part of its continued efforts to battle illegal drugs, the Bureau of Customs Port of Clark (BoC-Clark) seized a total of 2,100 grams of high-grade marijuana, also known as “Kush,” with an estimated street value of P3.150 million.

This operation was carried out in collaboration with the Department of Justice, the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group, the Customs Anti-Illegal Drug Task Force, the National Bureau of Investigation Pampanga District Office, and local officials from Barangay Dau, City of Mabalacat.

BoC-Clark reports that the shipment, declared as a “4Seasons Camping Sleeping Bag, Weatherproof Portable with Compression Sack, Adult 82x40x3,” arrived in the country last 21 October and was flagged for a physical inspection by the BoC’s X-ray Inspection Project following the detection of suspicious images.

Authorities found two Joog bags during the 100 percent physical check. Each bag had a single vacuum-sealed clear pouch that contained dried leaves and fruiting tips suspected to be high-grade marijuana.

The smugglers tried to conceal the illegal substance by wrapping it in a garment, but the BoC’s proficiency in profiling and X-ray examination foiled their plan. A K-9 unit further inspected and confirmed the presence of illegal substances.

Immediately, samples were taken and sent to the PDEA for chemical analysis, which also confirmed the substance as marijuana, classified as a dangerous drug under RA 9165, as amended.

Acting district collector Jairus Reyes issued a Warrant of Seizure and Detention against the shipment for violations of Sections 118 (g), 119 (d), and 1113 paragraphs f, i, and l (3 and 4) of RA 10863, or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, in relation to RA 9165, as amended.

Reyes commended the team for successfully intercepting the illicit shipment through accurate scanning and profiling. As instructed by Commissioner Bienvenido R. Rubio, he reaffirmed the Port of Clark’s dedication to the BoC’s anti-drug campaigns.

Commissioner Rubio emphasized the BoC’s commitment to putting community safety first while strengthening border security, saying, “We remain vigilant in our fight against illegal drugs and will continue to work collaboratively with law enforcement agencies to protect our communities.”