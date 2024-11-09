ONGOING MISSION: Generals refuse to be counted out

Games today:

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

12 p.m. — Saint Benilde vs Mapua

2:30 p.m. — San Beda vs Letran

Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) kept its Final Four bid alive after whipping Arellano University, 69-59, in Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament Saturday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Harvey Pagsanjan went six-for-10 for EAC, scoring 17 points and eight rebounds as they are currently tied in fourth place with similar 8-8 win-loss records.

The Generals also eliminated the Chiefs out of Final Four contention as they have to contend with Letran College and host Lyceum of the Philippines University for the last semifinals spot.

Interestingly, EAC will be facing Lyceum on Tuesday at the same venue to get at least a playoff for fourth place.

Holding onto a 52-50 lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter, EAC went on a 9-0 run, capped by a layup by Kyle Jacob with 5:35 left, and never looked back.

Head coach Jerson Cabiltes said their 59-89 loss to San Beda University last Wednesday was a wake-up call as they focused on what went wrong in that game.

The Generals are aiming for their debut in the Final Four since entering the league as a guest school in 2009.

“We practiced immediately after that loss against San Beda and focused on our mistakes. We applied them against Arellano,” Cabiltes said.

King Gurtiza almost had a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds while Gelo Lorsito had a double-double of his own with 10 points and 11 rebounds for EAC.

Tmac Ongotan had 14 points and nine rebounds for Arellano.

Meanwhile, San Sebastian College pulled the plug on University of Perpetual Help System Dalta’s Final Four hopes after a 83-72 win in the first game.

Tristan Felebrico scored 18 points and seven rebounds as the Stags improved to a 5-11 win-loss record despite also aleeady out of competition.

“I just always reminded them to enjoy the game. Whoever is inside the court should follow the rules,” San Sebastian head coach Arvin Bonleon said.

Christian Pagaran had 16 points and four rebounds as the Altas, who sank to a 6-11 slate, missed out on the semifinals for the third straight season.

The scores:

First game

SAN SEBASTIAN (83) — Felebrico 18, R. Gabat 15, Escobido 14, Are 12, L. Gabat 4, Aguilar 3, Pascual 3, Cruz 3, Ramilo 3, Velasco 2, Lintol 2, Suico 2, Ricio 2, Maliwat 0, Barroga 0.

PERPETUAL (72) — Pagaran 16, Gojo Cruz 14, Montemayor 10, Manuel 8, Pizarro 8, Abis 7, Boral 5, Gelsano 2, Nuñez 1, Sevilla 1, Thompson 0, Danag 0.

QUARTERS: 16-24, 41-31, 63-52, 83-72.

Second Game

EAC (69) — Pagsanjan 17, Gurtiza 13, Loristo 10, Jacob 9, Oftana 5, Ochavo 4, Lucero 4, Quinal 3, Bagay 2, Luciano 2, Umpad 0, Doromal 0, Bacud 0.

ARELLANO (59) — Ongotan 14, Valencia 13, Borromeo 11, Hernal 6, Geronimo 5, Capulong 5, Vinoya 5, Camay 0, Abiera 0, Acop 0, Libang 0, Miller 0.

QUARTERS: 21-18, 34-33, 52-50, 69-59.