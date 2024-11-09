New 8ID commander vows decisive victory

CATBALOGAN CITY — Newly installed commander of the 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division Major General Adonis Ariel Orio urged civil society organizations to collaborate with local leaders and government agencies to end communist insurgency in Eastern Visayas.

Orio said the insurgency problem will not be solved through military solutions alone but a collaboration between CSOs, local government leaders, peace partners and the community can bring peace and development in the war-torn communities and achieve a decisive victory over the decades-long insurgency problem.

“I strongly believe that we cannot solve our longstanding insurgency problem through military solutions alone. A proactive and effective whole-of-nation approach is essential to achieving our goal,” Orio said during the change-of-command ceremony last 7 November 2024.

Orio took the helm at 8ID from Brigadier General Perfecto Peñaredondo following a turnover of command presided by acting Philippine Army Commanding General Major General Leodevic Guinid.

Guinid expressed his confidence in Orio’s leadership as he officially assumed the role of the 27th commander of the 8ID.

“Your experience in the 4th Infantry Division will be invaluable here in the 8ID. Your success in reducing the influence of the CPP-NPA-NDF in your previous area demonstrates your knowledge and dedication to eradicating the Communist Terrorist Group,” Guinid said.

In his assumption speech, Major General Orio emphasized his commitment to achieving a decisive victory against insurgency by adhering to the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ general guidelines for eradicating insurgent forces in Eastern Visayas.

Orio also reminded the troops to perform their duties with the utmost commitment, noting that the public relies on the military to bring peace and development to the community.