NAIA passenger with standing warrant collared

Airport authorities arrested a departing passenger at NAIA with an outstanding warrant of arrest, the Philippine National Police-Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) reported on Saturday.

According to the report, on Thursday night, the PNP-AVSEGROUP and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Quezon City District Field Unit successfully made a joint operation to execute the warrant of arrest against the 51-year-old female passenger who attempted to depart the country for Singapore at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.

Authorities said the accused was apprehended pursuant to her existing warrant of arrest for violation of Section 24(d) in relation to Section 28(e) of RA 11199, also known as the “Social Security Act of 1997,” with recommended bail set at P72,000.

Currently, the apprehended passenger is in the custody of the CIDG Quezon City District Field Unit for documentation, subsequent legal action, and proper inquest proceedings.

PNP-AVSEGROUP Director PBGen Christopher Abrahano emphasized that the PNP-AVSEGROUP, in partnership with airport officials and other law enforcement agencies, is vigilant in their mandate to guarantee continuous airport operations, stressing zero tolerance for criminal activities and guaranteeing that everyone abides by the law.