Nadine Lustre, Christophe Bariou to launch plant-based milk

Dehusk is a new, locally made, plant-based milk made from coconuts, which is abundant throughout the Philippines. It is marketed as a healthier alternative to whole milk, and is entirely lactose-free. Enriched with calcium and other essential nutrients, it has fewer calories, no cholesterol and less sugar than dairy.

Bariou introduced the dairy-free product, which has been a year in the making, in a joint Instagram post with Dehusk’s official account. “It means so much to introduce the Philippines’ first locally-produced and fortified coconut milk, crafted by our very own kababayans in the heart of our islands,” he explains.