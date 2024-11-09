Nadine Lustre, Christophe Bariou to launch plant-based milk

Dehusk is a new, locally made, plant-based milk made from coconuts, which is abundant throughout the Philippines. It is marketed as a healthier alternative to whole milk, and is entirely lactose-free. Enriched with calcium and other essential nutrients, it has fewer calories, no cholesterol and less sugar than dairy.
Bariou introduced the dairy-free product, which has been a year in the making, in a joint Instagram post with Dehusk’s official account. “It means so much to introduce the Philippines’ first locally-produced and fortified coconut milk, crafted by our very own kababayans in the heart of our islands,” he explains.
The couple first teased their latest venture to the public a year ago, discussing their plans in an interview with ANC last June. For them, this launch is a vital part of their commitment to a plant-based lifestyle “Nadine and I are fully committed to fighting animal cruelty and exposing the inhumane practices of the dairy industry while working toward a more sustainable, healthier and mindful future — for humans, animals and our environment alike,” Bariou explains in the same post.
For Lustre, this product is a representation of everything she stands for — love for animals, love for country and the struggle against animal cruelty.
“I’m so excited to share what Chris, Samuel Tecuala, Quan, the rest of the team, and I have been working on,” Lustre said.