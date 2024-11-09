Mariveles power plant now generates nearly 2,000 MW

MARIVELES, Bataan — The GNPower Mariveles Energy Center Ltd. Co. (GMEC) and GN Power Dinginin (GNPD), a subsidiary of the Aboitiz Power, are currently producing nearly 2,000 megawatts of electricity; together, the two plants are the biggest power distributors in Luzon.

In a media briefing inside the power plant’s compound on Friday, JK Huyatid, Corporate Affairs manager of Aboitiz Power, along with media relations officer Dominic Mejia Bolo, briefed a select group of local media on the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility program crafted for the host community.

Both GNPD and GMEC are active in providing assistance to the province, particularly during calamities, granting scholarship stipends, coastal cleanups and other activities for the benefit of Bataeños.

Championing sustainability initiatives

Huyatid and Bolo stressed that AboitizPower “champions sustainability initiatives and ventures designed to help make the world a better place for the local population today as well as for generations to come.”

Regarding current activities, Huyatid said, “We plan to propagate hatchling tortoise along the coastal area of Bataan.”

GMEC and GNPD produce 1,968mw with its four units-GMEC 1 and 1 and GNPD 1 and 2, all based in Barangay Alas asin, this town.

Asked if they are not affected by the proposal of G7 countries to phase out coal-fired power plants gradually, Huyatid appears unperturbed, saying that by 2040, a 50/50 renewable and non renewable sources of power will be implemented as per the Department of Energy’s plan.