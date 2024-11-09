Malapitan gaps over Trillanes in SWS survey

The recent survey conducted by the Social Weather Station (SWS) among the residents of Caloocan City showed a huge lead of Mayor Dale Gonzalo “Along” Malapitan over former Senator Antonio “Sonny” Trillanes IV for the mayoral seat.

The survey was conducted from the 20th to the 24th of October across the city's three districts.

SWS interviewed 400 individuals in the first district and 300 each in the second and third districts.

The four-day survey showed that 570 participants, or 80%, selected Malapitan as their mayoral candidate, while 109 participants, which is equal to 15%, favored Trillanes as their bet.

Independent candidates Danny Villanueva, Dumagat Tribes Bong Gabijan, and Ronnie Malunes each received 2 votes, while Jun Anquilan and Richard Cañete each received 1 vote.

The survey question was, “If the elections were held today, whom would you most probably vote for as mayor of the City of Caloocan?”

(Kung ang eleksyon ay gaganapin ngayon, sino po ang pinakamalamang ninyong iboboto bilang MAYOR NG LUNGSOD NG CALOOCAN?)

