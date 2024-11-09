Makati kicks off radiant Christmas season with lighting ceremony

The city of Makati elevated its “radiant holiday experience” during a lighting ceremony at Ayala Tower One and Exchange Plaza on Wednesday, 8 November.
Make It Makati and Ayala Land, through a city-wide lighting event, have brought the Christmas spirit to life, illuminating the city in more ways than one.
The lighting ceremony showcased enchanting performances from local talents, including the UST Singers, STEPS Dance Project, Arman Ferrer, Shiela Valderrama, Kayla Rivera, Rony Fortich, and the Philippine Suzuki Youth Orchestra.
With festive street markets enhanced by bright lights, the intricate designs of Christmas decorations blend modern artistry with cultural heritage, creating a dazzling display of twinkling lights and colors.
The avenue is lined with trees adorned in parol-inspired patterns, paying homage to the iconic lanterns of Pampanga.
Led by Makati Mayor Abby Binay and Ayala Land representatives Jaime Zobel de Ayala, Sofia Zobel Elizalde, and Bianca Zobel de Ayala, the festive ceremony kickstarted several more holiday events designed to create meaningful moments for friends and families—something that has been embedded in the tradition of Makatizens for decades.
Makati warmly welcomes the public to experience a one-of-a-kind Christmas celebration, featuring daily performances at Ayala Triangle Gardens.