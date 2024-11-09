Makati kicks off radiant Christmas season with lighting ceremony

The city of Makati elevated its “radiant holiday experience” during a lighting ceremony at Ayala Tower One and Exchange Plaza on Wednesday, 8 November.

Make It Makati and Ayala Land, through a city-wide lighting event, have brought the Christmas spirit to life, illuminating the city in more ways than one.

The lighting ceremony showcased enchanting performances from local talents, including the UST Singers, STEPS Dance Project, Arman Ferrer, Shiela Valderrama, Kayla Rivera, Rony Fortich, and the Philippine Suzuki Youth Orchestra.